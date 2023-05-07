UN asks people to “incest in peace”, the internet erupts with jokes and memes

On May 7, United Nations’ Geneva office made an embarrassing goof-up while calling for peace and silencing the guns. In a tweet, they wrote, “We want peace. Silence the guns”, followed by the hashtags #StopWar and #IncestInPeace. However, the use of the word “Incest” (Archive link) created a tsunami of memes and jokes across social media.

UN Geneva goofed-up in a tweet and used “Incest in peace” hashtag possibly instead of “Invest in peace” Source: Twitter.

Netizens react to ‘incest’

‘Incest’ means “illegal sex between members of the same family”. Reacting to the goof-up, Twitter user Kobzar wrote, “This message brought to you by Jamie and Cersei Lannister,” referring to the incestual relationship between brother and sister in the popular series Game of Thrones.

This message brought to you by Jamie and Cersei Lannister. — Kobzar ✙🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@CanadianKobzar) May 7, 2023

Twitter user delToro_Fella also used the same reference and said, “Nothing else matters”.

Twitter users mocked UN Geneva using GoT reference. Source: Twitter

Twitter user ComputerDad74 said, “I thought this kind of stuff was banned on Twitter.”

I thought this kind of stuff was banned on Twitter. — CD74 (@ComputerDad74) May 7, 2023

Twitter user Ingemramdecoucy took a dig at European nobility and said, “I’m glad to see that some traditions of the European nobility of my youth are still being maintained proudly by the folks at the UN in Geneva. Just… Don’t take it too far again this time, okay, guys?”

Twitter user took a dig at European nobility. Source: Twitter

Twitter user EveilCharm insinuated what could have been the reason behind the goof-up and said, “How much you want to bet the people running the UN’s Twitter is a Diversity hired position?”

Twitter users questioned if the people handling the UN Geneva handle were “diverse” hiring. Source: Twitter

Twitter user John_the_wise thought of the possibility of a similar reason behind the goof-up and said, “Don’t ever think this tweet is a typo. After LGBTQ+, the next big narrative push by the woke ideologues is Incest sex. Germany already legalized it recently; they’re now trying to do it everywhere else.”

Source: Twitter

Twitter user WRCatholicGeek said, “British coronation day, the UN tweets #IncestInPeace. Can’t make this stuff up.”

British coronation day, the UN tweets #IncestInPeace.



Can’t make this stuff up. 😆 pic.twitter.com/fK0FImbyxO — function catholicGeek(🇻🇦,❤️‍🔥) { (@WRCatholicGeek) May 7, 2023

They possibly wanted to use “invest”, but the over-enthusiastic person behind the keyword missed “V” by a key and pressed “C”, publishing the tweet without proofreading. However, OpIndia could not independently confirm if it was a goof-up. UN Geneva has not published any clarification by the time this report was published.