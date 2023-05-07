Over twenty-five school personnel, including a teacher who sent a boy 600 texts, and another who engaged in oral sex in a classroom, have been arrested for sexual misbehaviour with minor pupils just in the last one week in the US.

Teachers, counsellors, and other staff members, both males and an increasing number of women, target students for illicit sexual liaisons in what has grown into a widespread epidemic in the country.

Paige Simon, a 28-year-old high school teacher in Indiana, was taken into custody last week for reportedly sending 600 texts to a 15- year old male student, including some that featured explicit language and discussed sex toys.

She also touched him in front of his classmates. Authorities informed that after he ceased all communication with her, she dropped by one of his baseball games in order to continue her pursuit.

The victim’s parents alerted authorities after finding the massive number of messages. The South Decatur High School educator is currently being held on many counts, including official misconduct and stalking.

Rebekah Blackwell-Taylor, a teacher from California, was apprehended last week at Orange Vista High School in Riverside County on accusations of engaging in sexual activity with a minor. According to officials, she was arrested and charged with annoying and molesting a child under the age of 18 and additional felony charges.

Michelle Jacoby, a teacher’s assistant and marching band director in New Jersey, was arrested for engaging in sex with a pupil for several years. Their sexual relationship commenced when he was just a freshman. The boy’s age and other information were not disclosed.

The relationship was apparently brought to the attention of another teacher at Riverside High School in Burlington County by the boy, and the police were notified about it.

Florida’s Sarasota Military High School teacher Michele Little (29) was apprehended last week after posting a notice on her door claiming that a test was taking place so she could have some privacy with a student.

As per the officials, the duo allegedly kissed for 15 minutes in the classroom. The incident promptly generated rumours, and after a police inquiry, the teacher was ultimately brought into custody. She was released on bond over the weekend, after being charged with felony, indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain underage boys.

Cops in Florida arrested a 55-year-old teacher’s assistant named Ricky Broadnax Sr. at a middle school in Tampa on Thursday for possessing and disseminating child pornographic material. Police raided the residence of the Liberty Middle School employee after following a tip. He was arrested after investigators found a safe with child pornographic photographs on data storage devices.

The officials highlighted that their investigation is still ongoing and proclaimed they had not discovered any proof that any of his students had been victims.

Federal officials apprehended Jacob De La Paz, a former Louisiana math instructor, and coach at St Thomas Moore in Lafayette, last week after he sent a sexually explicit Snapchat video to an underage student. He is currently being prosecuted on felony charges after the clip was posted online.

Other school workers arrested for sexual misconduct include a 23-year-old male Missouri substitute teacher who transmitted pornography to multiple young kids, as well as a male middle school teacher from Atlanta who is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl on campus.

Six instances of female instructors being arrested for sexual misbehaving over the course of two days surfaced last month. All of them, who were employed by different schools in the country were reportedly suspected of having sex with their students, the majority of whom were minors.