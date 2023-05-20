The trouble for Mukhtar Ansari, the jailed mafia-turned-politician, is only about to get worse, as a non-bailable warrant has been issued against his younger son Umar Ansari for failing to appear in court on Friday (May 19). The order was passed when the court was hearing cases pertaining to the violation of the model code of conduct registered in Mau during the 2022 assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh | Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari appeared before a Court today via video conferencing in connection with a case related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct, other accused appeared in person.



In this case, the police had filed two separate complaints in Nagar Kotwali against Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari and his younger brother Umar Ansari, as well as nine other people. Charges against all these accused were to be framed in the trial in the MP MLA court of Mau on Friday.

During the proceedings of the court, Abbas Ansari appeared through video conferencing from Kasganj Jail. The rest of the accused were present in the court in person. Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, however, remained absent from the court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate MP / MLA Court Shweta Chowdhary issued a non-bailable warrant against Umar Ansari in his absence and fixed June 2, 2023, as the next date for the hearing.

It is pertinent to note here that Umar Ansari has six ongoing cases against him. Four cases concern violations of the model code of conduct, while the other two cases concern cheating and hate speech. Four cases are registered in the Mau police stations, whereas the other two are registered in Ghazipur and Lucknow. Chargesheets have been filed in all six cases and trial has begun.

Notably, Umar Ansari is the younger son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was elected from the Mau Assembly constituency for five consecutive terms. For the last more than 15 years, this former ‘lawmaker’ – ill-known more for breaking the laws rather than making one – is lodged in jail.

In April and May, the OpIndia team conducted an investigation tour into the criminal record of Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious mafia who has been leading criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh for many years. During this period, we spoke with several individuals who had been victims of Mukhtar’s atrocities, each sharing their unique experiences. In addition to being implicated in cases involving murder, attempted murder, land grabbing, and extortion, Mukhtar Ansari also faces allegations of tampering with files related to the charges filed against him, causing them to go missing.

It is pertinent to note that Ghazipur MP/MLA Court sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine for his involvement in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai’s murder case in 2005.

Furthermore, Mukhtar Ansari’s brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari was also sentenced to 4 years imprisonment in the same case and is set to lose his MP seat.

Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari is wanted in various criminal cases, including ones under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (Gangster Act). It is pertinent to note that there is a Rs 75,000 reward for Afsha Ansari.

The Uttar Pradesh Police is conducting raids to trace gangster-turned-politician and former BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s wife and son concerning ongoing criminal cases against them.