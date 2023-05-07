Sunday, May 7, 2023
Watch: Canada’s Kabaddi Federation President Kamaljit Kang shot outside his house

Kamaljit Kang
Image via Tribune
On Friday (local time), Canada’s Kabaddi Federation President Kamaljit Kang was shot outside his home in Surrey’s Beer Creek area by unidentified assailants who managed to flee before the police arrived at the crime scene. Kang reportedly got hit by two bullets in the attack.

Many bullets missed him during the attack while one bullet struck him in the stomach and the second one hit him in the leg. Kang has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment following the attack. Kang is renowned as a Kabaddi promoter in the country. Kamaljit alias Neetu Kang is a prominent member of the North India Circle Style Kabaddi Federation (NICKF).

A viral video shows the gunmen waiting in the driveway of Kang’s residence and shooting at him as soon as he came out of his house. As soon as Kang steps out, the gunmen open fire on him before escaping in an SUV. Meanwhile, the Police have launched a search to nab the accused and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the assailants who attacked Kamaljit Kang.

Kang, who is originally from the Jalandhar village of Uggi, has been living in Canada for almost 20 years.

The attack on Kamaljit Kang came shortly after Kabaddi promoter Surjan Singh Chatha was arrested in connection with the murder of international Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia. Ambia was shot dead during a Kabaddi competition in the Jalandhar village of Mallian on March 14, 2022. The Punjab Police arrested four people in connection with the murder case last year. It was also reported that the mastermind behind Ambia’s murder is a Bhindrawale supporter.

