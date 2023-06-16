Friday, June 16, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAAP makes an 'offer' to Congress: Leave Delhi, Punjab alone and we won't contest...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP makes an ‘offer’ to Congress: Leave Delhi, Punjab alone and we won’t contest Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Read what was said

Saurabh Bhardwaj also took a jibe at the grand old party calling it "Copy-Cat-Congress" and said that it lacks its own, that's why they are stealing the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party. 

ANI
AAP suggests a barter deal to Congress: Leave Delhi, Punjab alone and we won't contest Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Read what was said
Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
27

Hitting out at the Congress party, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday came out with an ‘offer’ for the grand old party, saying that if it doesn’t contest elections in Delhi and Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also not contest the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan. 

This comes at a time when AAP is looking forward to getting support from the Congress against the Centre’s ordinance over control of administrative services in Delhi. “Congress party got zero seats in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections in Delhi. If Congress says they will not fight elections in Delhi-Punjab, then we will also say we will not fight elections in MP-Rajasthan,” the AAP leader said while addressing a press conference here in the national capital on Thursday. 

Saurabh Bhardwaj also took a jibe at the grand old party calling it “Copy-Cat-Congress” and said that it lacks its own, that’s why they are stealing the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party. 

“Congress is the oldest party of the country. But, today it has become C-C-C, Copy-Cut-Congress. They are stealing everything from Arvind Kejriwal. They have no idea of their own left. Now it is coming to the fore that Congress not only lacks leadership but also lacks ideas. Congress does not have such a mechanism to know the people’s aspirations,” he said. 

Bhardwaj added, “The biggest example of this is that today this country’s oldest party is stealing the manifesto of the country’s newest party AAP. Arvind Kejriwal called our manifesto a guarantee. Even this guarantee word has been stolen by the Congress”. 

He further said that the Congress party had earlier mocked AAP’s free electricity and monthly allowances to women, but now it is itself promising the schemes in other states. 

“When we talked about giving free electricity in Delhi, the Congress made fun of us. But, it copied Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee in Himachal Pradesh and promised 300 units of free electricity. It also mocked our free allowance to women in Punjab, but later itself announced it in Himachal and Karnataka,” he said. 

He also took a dig at Congress for not being able to take the decision on whether to support AAP on the ordinance issue or not. 
“Decisions are often delayed in the Congress party. They could not form the government in Goa on time and the BJP took away the MLA by breaking the party,” he added. 

From May 23, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance. 

The party also held a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila ground on May 11 against the ordinance. 

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. 

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters’. 

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Aashiya and her brother-in-law Suhail collaborate to kill her husband Sagar Ahmed in Muzaffarnagar

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab police reaches home of popular Twitter user ‘Maithun’ for sharing video clip that claimed Arvind Kejriwal’s son allegedly got undue benefits from Delhi...

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad accused Tanveer Akhtar Khan nabbed from Bihar’s Araria, model Manvi Raj Singh had accused him of rape posing as Yash and forcing...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka HC warns Facebook that it will be shut down in India for not cooperating in a probe related to an Indian man jailed in Saudi...

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces in all districts during Panchayat polls in West Bengal, slams SEC and orders to seek central forces...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah-led Congress government repeals anti-conversion law introduced by previous BJP govt

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda dies in London, Khalsa Aid demands probe: Read how he radicalised youths, fanned anti-India sentiments

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: NCP’s Mayur Shinde, close to Sanjay Raut and his brother, arrested for issuing death threats to Sanjay Raut and his brother

OpIndia Staff -

‘Punishing white employees’: Here is what happened and why Starbucks will be paying $25 million to a white ex-manager in racial discrimination case in...

OpIndia Staff -

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri demands renaming Aligarh as Harigarh, irks Maulana Mufti Jahid who says place named after Hazrat Ali: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,402FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com