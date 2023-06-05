Monday, June 5, 2023
Actor Gufi Paintal, who played the role of ‘Shakuni Mama’ in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat passes away

ANI
Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, best known for appearing as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s TV serial ‘Mahabharat’, passed away on Monday morning. 
His cremation will take place on Monday evening. Gufi Paintal had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened. 

His younger brother and ace comedian Paintal informed ANI about his health condition a few days ago. According to him, Gufi Paintal “had heart and kidney problems.” 

Recently, actor Tina Ghaai also shared a health update of the seasoned actor on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of the actor, Tina wrote, “GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded.” 

Gufi Paintal appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in many TV shows including ‘Bahadur Shah Zafar’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Kanoon’, ‘Om Namah Shivay’, ‘CID’, ‘Ssshhhh…Koi Hai’, ‘Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn’, ‘RadhaKrishn’ and ‘Jay Kaniya lal Ki’ among others. 

He made his debut with the 1975 film ‘Rafoo Chakkar’. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including ‘Dillagi’, ‘Desh Pardesh’, and ‘Suhaag’ 
Gufi Paintal was last seen in the TV show ‘Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

