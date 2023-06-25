Despite Gujarat, particularly Ahmedabad, being widely regarded as a safe city for women, isolated incidents occasionally raise concerns about the direction of societal trends. One such incident unfolded at Bhulabhai Park Square in Ahmedabad, where a youth molesting and teasing girls was caught and beaten by a group of female students.

A video has rapidly gained traction on social media since Thursday afternoon, capturing a disturbing scene wherein a young man lies on the road with his face concealed. Two students can be seen beating him with a belt, while onlookers in the vicinity display evident anger.

According to reports, this incident occurred early in the morning near Bhulabhai Park Square in Ahmedabad, when a female student was on her way to school. During her journey, a young man began following and molesting the girl. In a brave act of resistance, the girl vociferously called out for assistance from the passersby on the road. Responding swiftly to the distressing situation, local residents promptly intervened and apprehended the perpetrator and beat him.

As evident from the video, the victim of the molestation incident fervently appealed to the surrounding individuals for assistance, leading to the immediate apprehension of the accused perpetrator. In a united display of solidarity, both local men and women came together to confront and beat the molester before handing him over to the Kagadapith police. Authorities promptly initiated the necessary procedures for the arrest of the youth, identified as Vijay Sarkare, who is reported to reside in close proximity to Bhulabhai Park. Additionally, community members have alleged that the accused youth had a history of repeatedly molesting women or girls along the same road.

The remarkable display of courage exhibited by this young girl student in steadfastly resisting harassment throughout this incident deserves utmost admiration. If all the girls across the nation possess such tremendous bravery, it will undoubtedly serve as a deterrent, preventing any potential molester from daring to cast an evil gaze upon any girl in the future.