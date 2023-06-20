Amid the massive controversy revolving around the newly released movie Adipurush, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), an independent registered body of film technicians and workers has written to PM Modi demanding a ban on the film.

Demanding an FIR against director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir the AICWA has said that the movie has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and the Sanatan Dharma and that its screening should be stopped in the theatres and on the OTT platforms in the future.

All India Cine Workers Association write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of #Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future.



"We need FIR against Director Om Raut, dialogue writer… pic.twitter.com/jYq3yfv05c — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

“All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie’s screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma,” the association’s president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote in the official letter.

Further emphasizing the significance of Lord Rama in Hinduism, the official letter read, “Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India no matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe. We request Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the Theatres and OTT platforms in the future.”

Additionally, they demanded that the film’s director, producers, and dialogue writer be held accountable. “We need FIR against the Director (Om Raut), Writer (Manoj Muntasir Shukla ) & the Producers of the Movie who have hurt the Hindu sentiments and save the image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita & Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman.”

The film Adipurush saw a severe backlash from the day the teaser was released. The makers postponed its release day claiming they would make necessary changes to meet the viewers’ expectations. However, things did not work out for the team as planned. The Hindi version of the film was clouded with criticism due to poor dialogue writing and crass language used by religious characters.

Furthermore, the viewers were flabbergasted by the changes made by the makers in the storyline. The poor quality VFX of the film, blatantly copying Hollywood themes, made the situation worse. Due to the criticism, the makers have now decided to change a few dialogues. Still, as the days pass by, more issues are being highlighted by the netizens making it virtually impossible for the film to make a notable comeback.