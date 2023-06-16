Director Om Raut’s film Adipurush was released on 16th June 2023. Based on Ramayana, the film stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Deodatta Nage as Hanuman. Though the film is set to do well at the box office, many Hindus on social media have expressed concerns over dialogues and depiction in certain scenes of the movie. The snippets and video clips of these dialogues and scenes are going viral on social media with comments by Hindus showing their disagreements and unhappiness with the makers of the film.

Twitter account Cogito criticised the depiction of 10 heads of Ravan in this film. The ten heads of Ravan are not shown as traditionally known to one and all but shown as randomly floating faces on the screen. Commenting on this, Cognito wrote, “In Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan has channelled his inner Taimur, the Hindu genocider who he named his son after. Ravana was a Brahmarakshasa, devout Shivbhakt, credited with writing the Shiva Tandava Stotram, master in the Vedas & Astrology, exponent in playing Veena but gets portrayed here like a badly edited meme.” A wine glass can also be seen in the right hand of this Ravan played by Saif Ali Khan.

Filmy Baap Official criticised the VFX and casting of this film. The Twitter handle posted, “Om Raut and T Series should be given belt treatment for ruining Ramayana. Adipurush is a big letdown. Even Prabhas looked uncomfortable playing Raghav. Saif Ali Khan tried his best to make Raavan menacing but they didn’t change his looks. Kriti Sanon is okayish. Poor VFX!”

#OmRaut & #TSeries should be given belt treatments for ruining #Ramayana. #Adipurush is a big letdown. Even #Prabhas looked uncomfortable playing Raghava. #SaifAliKhan tried his best to make Raavan menacing but they didn't changed his looks. #KritiSanon is okayish. Poor VFX! pic.twitter.com/mDocjoC091 — filmybaapOfficial (@filmybaap) June 16, 2023

Dr Diksha Vaingankar compared the ten heads of Ravan with a bunch of balloons. She wrote, “From when Saif Ali Khan’s face printed balloons came? Adipurush.”

From when Saif Ali Khan's face printed balloons came?#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/xmzlP1uOnA — Dr.Diksha Vainganker (@drdiazepamdiary) June 16, 2023

In one of the scenes of the movie, it is shown that Ravan slits the throat of Sita. While it is not yet clear if it is shown as the part of main plot of the film or as a dream sequence, social media is flooded with the reactions of Hindus angry over this portrayal of the Hindu epic while beheading is not a part of religious practices in Hinduism.

Amitabh Chaudhary wrote, “Why Adipurush promoting STSJ, which version of Ramayan says that Maa Sita was brought into the battlefield by Ravan. Why have Bollywood always made a mockery of Hindu dharma, culture and epics in the name of artistic freedom.”

Why is #Adipurush promoting STSJ , which version of #Ramayan says that Maa Sita was brought into the battlefield by Ravan. Why have Bollywood always made a mockery of Hindu dharm, culture and epics in name of artistic freedom 🤨#AdipurushDisaster #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/NeWvbUxqqR — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) June 16, 2023

The video clip has been now removed due to copyright violation. While according to the epic, Ravan’s son Indrajit had created an illusion of killing Sita, it was done in front of Hanuman, not Ram as shown in th movie. Moreover, the illusion didn’t show Sita getting beheaded.

In the iconic scene of Lanka Dahan in which Ravan sets Hanuman’s tail on fire and then Hanuman burns the Golden city of Lanka with the same, dialogues assigned to Deodatta Nage are also causing rage in the Hindus. In this dialogue, Hanuman says to Indrajit, “The cloth is of your dad, the oil is of your dad, the fire is also set by your dad, and what will burn now is also of your dad.”

Akku Johar tweeted, “Adipurush is doing more damage to our history than glorifying it. Hanuman ji was a great devotee of Shri Ram ji. Jai Shree Ram. They never used it …. ‘Tera Baap’. Manoj Muntashir have some shame for this dialogue!”

The white long robes given to the character of Ram played by Prabhas resembled to the clothes of Jesus. Criticising this, Duhan posted, “Christianity’s Jesus cameo in Adipurush confirmed. Hallelujah.”

Manish slammed the VFX of this film and said that even the Chhota Bheem was a better VFX than Adipurush. He also asked if Ravan was a part-time smith as Ravan is shown forging a sword when Hanuman is captured and brought to him for the first time in Lanka.

Deep posted, “WTFFFF! Is he Ravan or Thanos? I have booked tickets for tomm. But I guess I won’t be going tomm! I can’t see this. What the hell is THIS? Om Raut you should be jailed.”

The tattooed depiction of Ravan’s son Indrajit also came under the fire of criticism. Soldier 2.0 posted, “Visionary director Om Raut represented Indrajeet as Aquaman in Adipurush.”

There are many other objections of the audience in general and Hindus in particular. People coming out of the cinema exhibition halls were seen criticising the film for various reasons. Some of them did not like the VFX. Some others were unhappy with the wrong depiction of Ramayan. The viewers accused the director of distorting the story of epic Indian history in the name of modernising the story. The cringe dialogues were also criticised.

There are many flaws in the characterisation also, according to people who watched the movie. Viewers pointed out that no one has ever been able to harm Lord Hanuman, but the Adipurush film shows that he is being kicked. Ravan – a son of a Brahmin – is shown feeding meat with his own hands. Ram is shown wearing a leather jacket while in Vanvas. People demanded that this film shall not be exhibited anymore. Those who brought their kids to show the story of Ramayan on the big screen are themselves confused about how to answer the questions of the kids after watching this film.

Though the first-day collections of the film are heading towards Rs 40 Crores, the public reactions to such scenes and dialogue may cause damage to the box office collection of this film in the next few days.