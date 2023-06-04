BTS star Jeon Jungkook set to release his solo album in July

In an exciting surprise for BTS fans, the band’s lead vocalist Jeon Jungkook is set to release his debut solo album on July 14, 2023. Jungkook will be the sixth member of the South Korean boy band to release a solo album. According to Sports Chosun, the BTS member will make his solo debut on July 14 with an album that will include an English B-side track.

BTS’ management agency BIGHIT, however, has issued a statement and said that an announcement regarding the schedule of the release of Jungkook’s debut album will be made once it is confirmed.

“We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed,” BIGHIT stated.

The BTS ARMYs have long awaited Jungkook’s solo debut, as Jeon Jungkook has won their hearts as a singer not only as a member of BTS but also with solo songs such as “Still With You” and “My You”. His singles including the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup theme song “Dreamers” have rocked up the charts.

Interestingly, BTS members Jin, J-hope, RM, Jimin, and Suga have already released their solo albums. Jungkook and V are the only two members who have yet to release solo albums.

In May this year, Jungkook set a Guinness World Record for the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify in a record 409 days.

BIGHIT Music recently announced that BTS will release the digital song Take Two in June to commemorate the music group’s tenth anniversary. Take Two will be released on June 9 at 1 p.m. KST (9.30 a.m. IST). BTS made its debut under BIGHIT Entertainment a decade ago with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, which was released on June 12, 2013.