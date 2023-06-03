Saturday, June 3, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

‘It’s a great tragedy, sabotage cannot be ruled out’, says former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi on the Odisha train accident

"In such accidents, I would not rule out any sabotage," said Dinesh Trivedi

OpIndia Staff
dinesh trivedi
Dinesh Trivedi is former railway minister. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
6

Former Railway Minister & BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi said on 3rd June 2023 that the accident of the trains at Balasore is a great tragedy and some conspiracy might be behind it which needs to be investigated properly. He also said that this is not the time to politicise this issue.

Dinesh Trivedi said, “This is a great tragedy. Our heart really goes out to the bereaved families. I think the priority has to be to save as many lives as possible. I think at this point in time, one needs a lot of doctors, and plenty of medicines and unless and until those things are there, it becomes a little difficult but it certainly is a great tragedy. Our heart really goes out to the bereaved families.”

He further said, “This is not the time for politics. Nobody can do politics over dead bodies. And please understand it could be you, it could be me, it could be anybody including our relationships. At the end of the day, these are human lives. Of course, one has to ensure such things don’t happen. I can tell you being a railway minister earlier, Indian Railways is one of the best organisations in the world. It is very efficient.”

Dinesh Trivedi added, “This was also one of the freaks in the sense that derailed coaches were rammed into by another passenger train. I recall if I am not mistaken sometime in 2010, in the month of May, near Kharagpur, I think it was the Geetanjali Express that got derailed and which was rammed into by a goods train where almost above 200 people died unfortunately. And that time it was sabotage.”

He said, “In such accidents, I would not rule out any sabotage. Anything is possible. And that only the high-level commission for inquiry which has been appointed by the government and the railways safety commission can look into it. And tell us what has happened to ensure that these kinds of things don’t happen. So don’t rule out anything. When I say anything, I mean anything.”

The former railway minister said, “The scene I’m watching, it’s like there’s an earthquake. Our goal should be to not have a single death, as in Japan. New technology is emerging and it is also being incorporated into the railway system.”

At least 261 people were killed in a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district that took place on 2nd June 2023. Several teams, including the Army and the Air Force, are involved in rescue operations after the accident.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the train accident site in Balasore, Odisha. During his visit, he also met the injured individuals at hospitals in Cuttack. Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Prime Minister inspected the site.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

