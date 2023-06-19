Monday, June 19, 2023
Congress and AAP supporters use fake video from Myanmar to paint Christians as victims in Manipur: Here is a fact-check

Notably, the Left-liberals are peddling a narrative to target Hindu Meiteis and paint Christians as victims in the conflict among Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur.

OpIndia Staff
Manipur violence
Congress and AAP supporters shared fake videos claiming to be of Manipur (Image: iAnkurSingh/Twitter)
On June 19, Congress supporters used a fake video from Myanmar to paint Christians as victims in Manipur. In a now-deleted tweet, Congress supporter Manish Kumar wrote, “Manipur is out of the hands of Modi and Shah. Videos have come to light where the armed citizen is assaulting a young Christian girl, and in the end, they shoot her dead. Manipur is burning, and Modi is silent.” Though Manish has deleted the tweet, its archive can be checked here.

Source: Twitter/iAnkurSingh

Aam Aadmi supporters shared the same video with the same text. Kailash Meena of Thanagazi, who is AAP’s state joint secretary from Rajasthan, shared the video with exact same text. By the time this report was published, Meena had not deleted the fake video. It archive can be checked here.

Source: Twitter

Twitter user BefittingFacts debunked the claims. He replied to the now-deleted Tweet, “This is an old video from Myanmar. As you are a Congressi, let me tell you, Myanmar is not in India.”

Upon research, we found that the video was from June 2022. ‘Mizzima – News in Burmese’ published a report on the video on December 5, 2022. The report in Burmese noted that the incident occurred on December 3 in the evening. A group of men and women in guerrilla uniforms were seen beating and punching a handcuffed young woman.

After the expose, Manish was seen threatening netizens for publishing screenshots of his now-deleted Tweets. Quoting iAnkurSingh, he said, “Sir, do not misuse my picture. I tweeted the wrong video and deleted it. Now you are intruding on my privacy. You will face a case under IT Act. You should not have used my profile.”

Though he deleted the tweet, Manish had retweeted multiple tweets that quoted him. Those RTs were not removed by him.

Source: Twitter

Notably, the Left-liberals are peddling a narrative to target Hindu Meiteis and paint Christians as victims in the conflict among Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur.

For example, Kavita Krishnan shared a report published in The Hindu claiming, “Meitei women blockade roads so that mobs can massacre Kukis undisturbed. “Even if the affected villagers make distress calls, the forces are unable to reach”. That cliche about women wanting peace & love, unlike violent men, isn’t ever true.”

She added that the report was not misrepresented by the “mainland media”, but it was a ground report that also pointed out that Kukis were blockading roads obstructing the supply of essentials into the state. However, she added, “But blockades to facilitate ethnic cleansing are in no way comparable to chakka jams,” giving a sort of clean chit to Kukis.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

