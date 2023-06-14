In a worrying decline of democratic principles, former President Donald Trump looks at up to 400 years in prison, pleads not guilty as supporters say charges fabricated

On June 13 (local time), in a worrying decline of democratic principles, former President Donald Trump faced charges of allegedly unlawfully storing national security documents when he left office. The authorities also claimed that he lied to the officials who sought to recover the documents. Trump was arrested and presented in court, where he pleaded not guilty. His supporters said the charges against him were fabricated. If proven guilty by the court, Trump may face prison of up to 400 years.

Notably, Trump is the first President in US history to get charged with federal crimes. The upcoming trial in the case will be crucial as 77-year-old Trump is looking ahead to win back the Presidency in the 2024 elections scheduled in the month of November. As per experts, it may take a year for the trial to begin.

Soon after pleading not guilty in court, he was allowed to leave the court without any travel restrictions or conditions. The court did not order any cash bond to be in place for letting him leave. US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, in a federal court in Miami, ordered Trump not to communicate with potential witnesses in the case. As per reports, his former aide Walt Nauta was also charged in the case. Nauta also pleaded not guilty.

In April this year, Trump made the first courtroom visit of the year in an unrelated case. He pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York for allegedly paying hush to a porn star.

Trump said the Biden administration is targeting him

Trump has categorically denied the charges against him. He accused President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him. In a Truth Social post, Trump said, “ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!” He also called Special Counsel Jack Smith, the leading prosecutor in the case, a “Trump hater” on his social media platform.

Source: Truth Social

Notably, Smith has accused him of risking national security by keeping sensitive documents in his possession after leaving the White House in January 2021. He claimed the documents were stored in a “haphazard manner” at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and at New Jersey Gold Club. The indictment released last week also includes photos of boxes of documents stored on a ballroom stage, in a bathroom and on a storage-room floor. The indictment claimed the documents included information about the secretive nuclear program and potential vulnerabilities in case of an attack on the US. It was further claimed that Trump lied to the officials who tried to recover the documents from his possession.

Charges against Donald Trump

In the unsealed 49-page indictment against former President Trump, he faces up to 400 years of prison and USD 9,250,000 in fines for the alleged storage of classified documents on private property. He has been charged with 37 counts.

Count 1 to 31 – Willful retention of national defence information

Per the indictment, he has been charged with 31 counts of retaining national defence information. If proven, he will face a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years, and a USD 250,000 fine for each count. As per the law, the information the accused retains does not have to be classified as “illegally retained”.

Count 32 – conspiracy to obstruct justice

Trump faces one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. If proven, he will face a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of USD 250,000.

Count 33 – withholding a document or record

The former President also faces one count of withholding a document or record. If proven, he will face a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, three years of maximum supervised release and a USD 250,000 fine for the alleged crime.

Count 34 – corruptly concealing a document or record

Ex-commander in chief of the US Armed Forces faces one count of corruptly concealing a document or record. If proven, he will face a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of USD 250,000.

Count 35 – Concealing a document in a federal investigation

He has been charged with one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation. If proven, he will face a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of USD 250,000 for the alleged crime.

Count 36 – Scheme to conceal

Trump faces one charge of scheme to conceal. If proven, he will face a maximum punishment of five years in prison, a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of USD 250,000.

Count 37 – False statements and representations

He has also been charged with one count of fake statements and representation. If proven, he will face a maximum punishment of five years in prison, a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of USD 250,000.

Supporters rallied in Trump’s support

Hundreds of Trump supporters came out on roads wearing Make America Great Again hats and carrying American Flags. They chanted “Miami for Trump” and “Latinos for Trump” as his vehicle passed outside the courthouse.

The case has not clouded Trump’s campaign to regain access to the President’s office. After the court hearing, he went to New Jersey Golf Club to speak. His voters came in large numbers to listen to their beloved leader.

As per a recent poll released by Reuters/Ipsos, 81 per cent of Republican voters believe the charges against him are politically motivated. His Republican rivals have also lined up behind him and accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of political bias. One such candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, said if he gets elected, he will pardon Trump. In a tweet, he said, “I challenge every US Presidential candidate to join me in standing for TRUTH. Commit to pardon Donald Trump for these federal charges on Day 1, or explain why you won’t. No one should hide. Not Biden. Not DeSantis. Not Haley. Not Pence. Not RFK. Not Scott. Not anyone. Principles over politics.”

I challenge every US Presidential candidate to join me in standing for TRUTH. Commit to pardon Donald Trump for these federal charges on Day 1, or explain why you won’t. No one should hide. Not Biden. Not DeSantis. Not Haley. Not Pence. Not RFK. Not Scott. Not anyone. Principles… pic.twitter.com/qYP3fUrE5R — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 13, 2023

Author Brigitte Gabriel said, “We, The People, stand with President Donald Trump!”

We, The People, stand with President Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/6G6M80s7ch — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 14, 2023

Anchor Richrd Grenell said, “The President of the United States had his opponent arrested. The Democrats hatred of Donald Trump have pushed them to give up America’s moral authority on the world stage.”