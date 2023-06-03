The Delhi HC Friday ordered the Delhi Police to provide security to an inter-religious same-sex couple. The couple had sought protection amid threats from their families due to their personal relationship.

A single bench of Justice Rajneesh Bhatnagar, while hearing the petition, decided that they would be provided security. He ordered the local police to provide protection to the petitioners. In addition, he directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) and beat officer to give their respective numbers to the petitioner so that they can be contacted by the couple in case of any problem.

In the event that the couple makes a distress call, the court ordered the police to respond right away.

The High Court further ordered the SHO to notify the relevant police authorities if the couple moved into a rented residence in another country and to give the officer their addresses so that they might be protected.

Advocate Arundhati Katju, appearing before the bench on behalf of the couple, one of which is a Hindu female and another a Muslim of the same gender, informed the bench that they are receiving threats from their respective families because of their religion and sexual preferences. Katju further submitted that they are adults and wish to live together.

The counsel further told the court that the family of the Hindu female has alleged that the family members of the Muslim female tried and forced their daughter to convert to Islam. The counsel added that the Hindu partner was threatened that her family will be killed or harmed if she continued the relationship.

Advocate Arundhati Katju also added that the family of the Hindu girl is not in favour of the relationship. They have tried to marry the girl to a boy of their wishes. The girl was taken to Uttar Pradesh against her wishes and was recovered after the Delhi Woman Commission (DCW) intervened.



They are compelled to reside in a shelter home amidst the threats from family members, according to Arundhati Katju. She also added that Delhi High Court’s Legal Aid Committee has been contacted by the duo in order to assist them.

Justice Bhatnagar, after hearing the arguments of both sides, ordered the local Station House Officer (SHO) of Delhi Police to provide them with the numbers of personnel of that beat and give them proper security in case they need to report any problems in the ensuing days.

As per the court’s judgement, if the petitioner ever moves residences in the future, they must first notify the SHO and he will ensure that the SHO of the police station of the neighbourhood in which they are moving is aware of the situation so that he can implement the same system into place soon after.