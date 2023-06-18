On Sunday, June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 102nd edition of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ The flagship radio programme, which is traditionally broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month, aired a week earlier this month because of PM Modi’s upcoming State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24.

During his address, the Prime Minister remarked, “As you all know, I will be in America next week, and the schedule there is going to be very busy, so I thought what could be better than the blessings of the people to give me energy.”

The PM called India the mother of democracy and reminded the country of the emergency and described it as a dark era in the country’s history when crimes were committed against people who supported democracy. “India is the mother of democracy. We cannot forget June 25. The day when emergency was imposed. It was a dark period in the history of India. Millions of people opposed the emergency with all their might. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time that even today, the mind shudders.”

He mentioned, “Today, when we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav we must also observe such crimes. This will teach the young generations the meaning and importance of democracy.”

In addition, he highlighted that many books have been written on these atrocities; the punishment meted out by the police and administration and pointed out that he had also got the opportunity to write a book titled Sangharsh Ma Gujarat at that time. He talked about another book on the subject titled ‘Torture of Political Prisoners in India.’

PM Modi also hailed the courage of the people of Gujarat who successfully braved cyclone Biparjoy. He asserted that the teamwork of the people reduced the damages inflicted due to the cyclone which made landfall in Gujarat on June 15.

“The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today. Cyclone Biparjoy wrecked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness”, PM Modi said.

“There is a great way to combat natural calamities – conservation of nature. Nowadays, in the time of monsoon, in this direction, our responsibility increases even more,” he observed and stressed the need and significance of conservation of nature.

PM Modi praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and noted that there is much to be learned from his managerial and leadership abilities. “When it comes to management, we should look at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Along with his bravery, a lot is to be learned from his governance. His management skills particularly water management and the Navy still remain the pride of India”, he added.

He revealed the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day which is celebrated on June 21. “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which means “Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family,” is the concept and it embodies the inclusive and all-encompassing nature of yoga. He is scheduled to lead the international event at the headquarters of the United Nations.

PM Modi will travel to the US from June 20 to June 24. President Joe Biden will host him at the White House, where the Indian Prime Minister will address a joint session of Congress. This is the third State visit that the US President has hosted in his tenure so far, the others being for Presidents of France and South Korea. Afterward, PM Modi will take a flight to Egypt on June 24 and 25, where he will meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and further develop bilateral trade and strategic ties. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the country.