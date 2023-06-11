George Soros, the American billionaire and financier of left-wing causes and parties, has decided to entrust the management of his vast $25 billion empire to his younger son, Alexander Soros. Despite initially not being considered a likely candidate for succession, Alexander, who identifies as a centre-left intellectual, has been selected by Soros to manage his funds.

George Soros told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Sunday that he was handing control of his massive empire to his son, Alexander Soros. Earlier, senior Soros had said that he will not hand over his Open Society Foundations (OSF) to any of his five children, but now he has made a change in his decision. Open Society Foundations gives away around $1.5 billion each year to support left-liberal and woke causes, and fight nationalists and right-wing organisations across the world. It is often alleged that Soros funds regime changes through funding by ORF in the name of supporting democracies.

Alexander Soros told the Wall Street Journal that he was now chairman of Soros’s Open Society Foundations and planned to continue supporting and expanding the same causes as his father.

In his first interview following his appointment, the 37-year-old Alexander Soros, also known as Alex, expressed his intention to expand upon his father’s liberal objectives. While sharing similar views with his father, George Soros, Alex also seeks to champion additional causes such as voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity. He intends to leverage the substantial resources at his family’s disposal to support left-leaning politicians in the United States.

Alex identifies himself as more political than his father. In his advocacy for matters connected to the family foundation, Alexander Soros has been actively engaged in discussions with notable figures, including officials from the Biden administration, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as heads of state such as Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Expressing apprehension over the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, Alexander Soros has indicated the likelihood of substantial financial involvement by the Soros organization in the upcoming 2024 presidential race. His concerns highlight the intention to actively support efforts that align with his political stance and counterbalance any perceived influence of Trump’s candidacy. He said in the interview, “As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too.”

Diverging from certain left-leaning perspectives, Alexander Soros holds the belief that freedom of speech, particularly on college campuses and in other settings, has become overly constrained. He said that he has some differences from his generation on the issue of freedom of speech.

Previously, George Soros had expressed his reluctance to have one of his five children assume control of his Open Society Foundations (OSF). But regarding his decision to make Alexander Soros his successor, the senior Soros said that Alexander has earned it.

In December 2022, Alex was elected as the chairman of the OSF board. Under the chairmanship of Alex Soros and his position as president of Soros’ political action committee, the Open Society Foundation (OSF) annually allocates around $1.5 billion to so-called human rights groups worldwide. The activities of the foundation, under the leadership of Soros, are widely recognized for their explicit agenda of supporting initiatives aimed at challenging and destabilizing governments in various countries under the guise of promoting democratic ideals.

He is also the chairman of Democracy PAC, the Political Action Committee of Soros, one of the major vehicles for political spending by the billionaire. The Super PAC is funded heavily by Soros to fund election candidates and political causes. Democracy PAC has backed the election campaigns of district attorneys and law-enforcement officials in the USA.

Around $125 million has been set aside for the super PAC, and $25 billion from it will be directed to OSF.

Notably, Soros has launched a global campaign targeting right-wing governments, actively funding left-leaning organisations and initiatives. He has dedicated $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists”, whom he referred to as “authoritarian governments”, along with combating climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilization.

Through his Open Society Foundations, he has been instrumental in providing financial support to Islamist, Marxist causes and quasi-political radical movements around the world. Soros’s efforts are driven by his desire to counter the rise of nationalist and conservative forces, under the garb of advocating for liberal values and democratic governance. His involvement in these attempts of interfering sovereignty of various countries has made him a villainous figure in the ongoing political landscape, influencing the trajectory of numerous nations.