Recently, American billionaire George Soros has been in news for his outlandish views on the Indian government and especially PM Modi. Some Indian commentators say Soros means well and some others feel he is a bad actor trying to create social discord as he did before the 2020 US elections using the BLM movement which he generously funded. The fact is, it does not matter if you think George Soros is a good man or bad. The only thing that matters is he is an American. What matters is as a foreigner, he has no right to interfere in India’s democratic processes.

In fact, his own country America understands this well. American law is very strict when it comes to defining what is foreign election interference. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, it is “malign actions taken by foreign governments or actors designed to sow discord, manipulate public discourse, discredit the electoral system, bias the development of policy, or disrupt markets for the purpose of undermining the interests of the United States and its allies.” Soros is not a political novice. He is a close ally of President Biden’s party and also their biggest donor. George Soros knows very well that what he is doing in India, an Indian billionaire would not be able to do in the US.

In the United States, there are several laws and regulations in place to prevent foreign interference in U.S. elections. Some of these laws include:



Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)

This law requires agents of foreign governments, political parties, and individuals working on their behalf to register with the U.S. Department of Justice and disclose their activities, funding sources, and other relevant information.



The Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA)

This law prohibits foreign nationals, governments, and corporations from making donations or contributing money in connection with U.S. federal elections. It also prohibits foreign nationals from engaging in political activities, such as providing campaign advice and prohibits political candidates from soliciting or accepting such contributions.



The Help America Vote Act (HAVA)

This law provides funding to states to improve election administration and security, including measures to prevent hacking, tampering, and other forms of interference.



The Intelligence Authorization Act

This law requires the Director of National Intelligence to report to Congress on foreign efforts to interfere in U.S. elections and provides funding for the intelligence community to counter such efforts.



The Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA)

This law encourages government agencies and private sector organizations to share information about cyber threats and vulnerabilities in order to prevent cyber-attacks and other forms of interference.

Of course, these laws will only threaten you if you as an Indian want to interfere in the US elections. On the other hand, the US is perfectly happy to let George Soros openly interfere in India’s. He funds hundreds of NGOs and media that do his bidding and control various indices, ranking, reports and academic research. They all speak in one voice to repeat whatever suits HIS agenda. Is it foreign election interference? Of course, it is.

But why is foreign election interference so bad? Because elections are a measure of our sovereignty. It is an all-Indian affair. If foreign powers interfere, it is direct erosion of our fundamental rights as Indians. It gives a direct opportunity to foreign powers to control who rules us and what policies they adopt. That is the dictionary definition of imperialism. While western imperialism depended on hard power in the past, in today’s technology-dominated small world, soft power is equally important. George Soros has invested billions in building that soft power. From presidents to college professors to fact-checkers, Soros has found a way to legally deliver his money using the cloak of charity, education, climate, social justice, preserving democracy, defeating fascism, racism, casteism, LGBTQ rights, Islamophobia, refugees, you name it. And with billions of dollars in the bank, he has found it easy to buy that influence.

As stated earlier, it does not matter if George Soros believes in all that he preaches. It is still imperialistic interference in India’s democracy. At the same time, we should look at what kind of people Soros funds. You must be aware of rabid Islamist hate-monger Khaled Beydoun. Funded by Soros. Anurima Bhargava, the “Hindu” member of USCIRF who recommended sanctions on India and one who is always seen on Islamist organisation IAMC’s forum? Funded by Soros. Harsh Mander, who authored the infamous Communal Violence Bill for Sonia Gandhi’s NAC? Funded by Soros. How can such a person, who funds such open Hindu hate, be called a philanthrope? Simple, those calling him that is also funded by him or the ecosystem he is part of.

We need tailor-made solutions – If we use the same yardstick the west uses to identify foreign election interference, it will not work. There is a vast power imbalance between former imperialists and their former colonies. One must understand the west benefits from their centuries-long imperialism and the cultural capital they have accumulated by force. For example, an article in an Indian newspaper has no resonance in the USA, but an article in the NYT shapes global views on India. The two are not the same. This means we must come up with our own definition of foreign election interference and not blindly follow the west’s self-serving framework. Of course, the west will resist. After all, they gave us this democracy, the least we can do is not exercise it without their permission, no?

Are Indian laws sufficient? In the fast-paced technology-driven public space, the answer to this question is always no. We probably have more understanding and preparedness for technological challenges to our elections. But the much more subjective challenge of foreign narratives affecting our elections and economy is far more complex. It will require strong political will and swift legal manoeuvring to push back against George Soros and his army of narrative builders. Taking common Indians into confidence is key. Let the people ask, why is a 92-year-old controversial American billionaire interested in who rules India? Why is a foreigner’s voice more important than the voice of a common Indian? These questions will lead Indians to the much-neglected task of decolonisation. It will open our eyes to the risks of foreign powers controlling our fate. No common Indian, no matter what their political affiliation would find that palatable. Let all those foreign-funded opinion makers in India face public scrutiny. If that happens, George Soros will have done us a big favour.

When imperialists took control of India in the past, they claimed they were only civilising us. They only wanted to fix the ills of Indian society. That is what they said. But their designs were purely rooted in superiority, exploitation, and imperialism. Mr Soros is no different. The west is no different. Protecting our freedoms will require that we acknowledge the changed nature of imperialism. And yet, that will only be the first step. Let us all collectively take it.