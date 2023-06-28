The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man identified as Khurshid Hashmi for assaulting and raping a Hindu woman and forcing her to convert to Islam. The accused also forced the victim woman to abort her child and asked her to convert to Islam.

According to the reports, the 32-year-old Hindu victim woman who hails from Varanasi is believed to be divorced after which she was trapped in a love affair by the accused who met her at a workplace in Gorakhpur. The woman worked at an orchestra in order to support her three-year-old daughter.

He developed a friendship and soon later the accused established sexual relations with her. He promised her of marriage and raped her. He also forced the woman to undergo an abortion after she got pregnant. He further asked her to convert her religion to Islam when she sought to legalize of their relationship.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint filed by the woman.

The woman in her complaint said that she was married to a Hindu man 5 years ago and now was a divorcee. She said that she has a 3-year-old daughter who needs to be looked after. As per the complaint, the woman after her divorce began working in an orchestra where the accused would play drums. He showed concern towards her and developed a friendship with her.

One day he called her to his place and offered her a meal that had some drugs mixed in it. Hashmi then raped the woman and also shot an objectionable video of her. He later used the video to blackmail the woman. He converted the woman to Islam and kept her in an apartment in the Turkmanpur area.

The duo got married and the woman came to know about his previous marriage only after she got pregnant with his child. On confronting, the woman was badly beaten and threatened with death.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested the accused Khurshid within 24 hours of the complaint. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.