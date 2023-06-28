On June 27, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department official Velvizhi, accompanied by two female police personnel, entered the Kanagasabai amidst resistance from Dikshithars and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters. The development came days after a controversy erupted claiming Pothu Dikshitars of Chidambaram Natarajar temple declined permission to devotees to offer prayers from Kanagasabai during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival.

Pothu Dikshithars are the hereditary priests and custodians of Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Lord Nataraja Temple.

As per a statement issued by Dikshitars, they were pushed down and their clothes were torn.

Notably, Deekshitars have been managing the temple for centuries. The temple has historically changed darshan timings and programs during festivals to ensure smooth management. The devotees and temple administration have been left confused and angered. Notably, Supreme Court has already ruled that the government cannot interfere in temple management. Despite the orders from the apex court, DMK continued to create controversy using HR&CE around the temple.

A petition has been filed by TR Ramesh, a devotee of the temple against TN government. He wrote, “I have today filed a PIL against the Arbitrary, Unlawful & Unconstitutional GO passed by TN Govt at the instance of TN HR&CE Dept regarding Chidambaram Sri Nataraja Temple. I shall expose the anti-Vedic agenda of this Govt in Court. I am exposing the financial frauds of the Dept too.”

I have tdy filed a PIL against the Arbitrary, Unlawful & Unconstitutional G.O. passed by TNGovt at the instance of @tnhrcedept regarding Chidambaram Sri Nataraja Temple. I shall expose the anti-Vedic agenda of this Govt in Court. I am exposing the financial frauds of the Dept too pic.twitter.com/gJcaxH8Ah7 — trramesh (@trramesh) June 26, 2023

Darshan from Kanagasabai is not allowed only for four days

During the Aani Thirumanjanam festival, just for four days, devotees are not allowed to enter Kanakasabai. The temple administration takes the step to ensure large crowds are managed smoothly, as a lot of devotees visit the temple during the annual festival.

A few days ago, Dikshithars placed a board in the temple informing devotees that there will be restrictions on entering the Kanagasabai till June 27 (Tuesday) due to the ongoing annual festival. However, it was removed by HR&CE officials on Monday. On Tuesday, PK Sekarbabu, HR&CE minister, said that the government would ensure the devotees would get access to the Kanagasabai even if the festival was happening. Furthermore, he added that the state government is gathering evidence to take over the temple claiming devotees have demanded it.

DMK minister attacked temple administration

In a statement, Sekarbabu said, “Devotees consider archakas next only to God. How can the government allow archakas to assault devotees? The Dikshithars are functioning in the Chidambaram temple by creating a power centre there. The HR&CE department has no intention to change any of the ongoing rituals being performed. At the same time, we have to remember that this temple was built by the kings in the past. But, the Dikshithars are trying to declare the Chidambaram temple a ‘denomination temple’ and are creating issues.”

He claimed that despite the temple being run on donations from the devotees, there is no “hundi”, and accounts are not maintained. He added, “Further, the Dikshithars are refusing to allow HR and CE officials to audit the revenue of the temple. They are also refusing to give details of costly gold ornaments in the temple and refuse to divulge details of income to the temple. In a nutshell, the Dikshithars are treating this temple as their own establishment, and the government is questioning this.”

Citing Madras High Court orders, he said devotees should be allowed to do darshan from Kangasabhai, but Dikshithars were not allowed in view of the ongoing annual festival. “The department will prove that the rule of law will be implemented in the temple,” he said. The festival was only for four days, during which the devotees were not allowed. What appears to be powerplay by the state government, the HR&CE department kept forcing the temple administration to let devotees do darshan even during the annual festival.

Following Velvizhi’s visit to the temple, the situation got tense. Revenue and police officials, including DSP B Ragubathy of Chidambaram, were present with Velvizhi. The officials demanded the temple administration to allow devotees to have darshan from Kanagasabai from Tuesday itself, but the Dikshithars emphasized it could be allowed only from Wednesday.

As per reports, after the official entered Kanagasabai with two female police officials, there was a heated argument between Congress workers who came with state executive council member M N Radha and BJP workers who came with Cuddalore west district secretary K Maruthai.

Dikshithars fear HR&CE officials may enter Kanagasabai again

On Tuesday, the Secretary of Podhu Dikshithars guild, TS Sivarama Dikshithar, issued a press release. “Over the past few days, HR&CE officials, with the assistance of police and revenue officials, have been threatening us with the aim to disrupt our puja and festival preparations during the festival.”

He continued, “On Monday evening, after discussions with the sub-collector and DSP, it was agreed that talks would take place after the festival. However, on Tuesday morning, police personnel were once again deployed in Keezha Veedhi, and HR&CE officials resumed interfering with our puja and other activities.”

He added, “We feel unsafe and apprehensive that HR&CE officials, with the support of police, may forcefully attempt to enter the Kanagasabai,” he added. They urged the administration to take action against the officials who removed the board placed by temple authorities at the entrance of the Kanagasabai. A complaint was also filed by them at Chidambaram Town Police Station, saying despite prior discussion with the officials, words were removed on Saturday from the board. It led to a vandalism case being filed against 11 Dikshithars, including the committee’s secretary.

The complaint read, “Similarly, on Monday evening, in the presence of police, revenue, and HR&CE officials, a person removed the board without prior notice while we were absent.” Podhu Dikshithars had asked for protection. They demanded legal action against the individual and submitted video evidence to support the claim.

Controversies around Chidambaram Temple

On May 4, OpIndia reported that Tamil Nadu governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi exposed the shocking truth about how minor girls were forced to undergo the two-finger test, also known as the virginity test, by the state administration in an effort to defame the podhu Dikshithars, in an explosive interview with the Times of India.

“Out of vengeance, government officers of the social welfare department lodged eight complaints of child marriage against the podhu Dikshithars, that they were getting their underage children married, whereas there were no such marriages,” Governor Ravi said.