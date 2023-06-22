Five years ago on June 21, the infamous self-proclaimed environment activist Greta Thunberg made a strange and haunting prediction that humanity would go extinct by 2023. While nothing of that sort seems to have happened, Greta is being trolled on social media.

Yesterday, netizens marked a five-year anniversary of her statement making fun of her prediction which obviously has gone wrong. “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” the tweet made by Thunberg in the year 2018 read.

Mocking the activist, one of the Twitter users said that it had already been 5 years and still everyone was alive. He also appealed the people to respond if they were alive too. “Today is the 5th anniversary of Greta’s “in 5 years all of humanity will be wiped out” prediction. Retweet if you are still alive,” one of the tweets read.

The other one meanwhile stated that the statement was made by Thunberg 5 years ago and that now the tweet stands deleted. Five years ago Greta Thunberg tweeted that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years. The tweet is now deleted,” he said.

One handle mocked the ‘climate cult’ for getting all their predictions wrong. “I’m sorry to say – all humanity has been wiped out today according to Greta Weirdo. But at least the climate cult keeps their perfect record of ZERO predictions coming true ever,” he tweeted.

“Enjoy your final minutes, because, according to Greta Thunberg and her top climate scientist humanity will be wiped out at 11.18 am today, because we didn’t stop using fossil fuels five years ago,” another user commented.

However, one of the users happened to defend the activist and said that she did not mean what she actually tweeted. “Thunberg did not say the world was going to end in 5 years, she said that if we didn’t stop using fossil fuels in 5 years that world would become unlivable,” he said.

Earlier on March 12 this year Greta Thunberg deleted her old 2018 tweet where she had said humanity would go extinct by 2023 because of climate change. She failed to provide any explanation for deleting the tweet. As reported earlier, it was available at least till March 7, 2023, as captured by Archive.org but later the tweet went ‘extinct’ while humanity still seems to be thriving.

The activist who was propped by the media as some sort of ‘saint’ for climate activism cults, is best known for running wild with theories and pushing people, especially youngsters who admire her, to believe that they can bring change “by protesting and creating drama” rather than working on a solution. She has a history of running propaganda and joining hands with dubious organizations.

For example, Greta tried to meddle in India’s politics by supporting protests against now-repealed agriculture laws. She accidentally published a link to a toolkit that was developed to paint a bad picture of the Indian government on an international platform. Several arrests were made in the matter, and it is sub-judice.

Recently, Greta was caught filming a staged arrest during a protest. More details of the incident can be read here. OpIndia’s reports on Greta Thunberg can be seen here.