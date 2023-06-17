Ahead of the auspicious Rath Yatra festival, Ahmedabad Police, in line with their annual tradition, is diligently working on multiple fronts to enhance security measures as part of the preparations for the grand event. Amidst these efforts, authorities have once again apprehended several illegal Bangladeshi individuals from Chandola Lake in Danilimda and other areas of Ahmedabad, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced in addressing illegal immigration.

According to reports, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Ahmedabad City Police Crime Branch has conducted a successful operation, resulting in the arrest of 13 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals. These individuals were apprehended from Chhapra, a settlement located near Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad, as well as the Ghatlodia and Odhav areas. It has been revealed that these individuals had been residing in the city unlawfully for several years, aided by counterfeit documentation.

Many illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were living for 30 years

Acting on intelligence, personnel from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch were alerted to the presence of four Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly established themselves in the city using forged documents. In response, the Crime Branch promptly initiated surveillance operations at the specified location.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch detained four individuals of Bangladeshi origin, who had resided in Ahmedabad for the past three decades. These four arrested individuals were identified as Manzoorbhai Sheikh, Saeed Sheikh, Rana Nigam Sarkar, and Salman Sheikh. It was discovered that all four individuals had fraudulently obtained documents such as Aadhaar cards and PAN cards by forging local affiliations.

According to the authorities, the arrested illegal Bangladeshi immigrants admitted to obtaining these documents through illicit channels within the local community. Over the past 30 years, they had been residing in Chhapra, an area near Chandola Lake, while supporting themselves by engaging in activities such as manufacturing incense sticks and undertaking casual labour work.

Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had fake documents including PAN, Aadhar, and Ration Cards

Illegal Bangladeshi individuals, namely Mohammad Manzoor Sheikh, Mohammad Abu Sheikh, Imran Hussain Sheikh, and Mohammad Salman, were found in possession of counterfeit documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voting cards, and ration cards. These individuals had been living in Ahmedabad unlawfully, relying on these forged documents to maintain their status.

A case has been registered against them under multiple sections of the law, and an investigation has been initiated to identify the agent responsible for producing the fraudulent documentation.

The modus operandi is to come on a tourist visa and stay in India

Abu Rehan, a Bangladeshi national, initially entered Ahmedabad on a tourist visa, which he obtained using his Bangladesh passport. However, despite his visa expiring in 2022, he chose to remain in Ahmedabad, residing in the city illegally.

It is important to note that Rehan and others like him managed to bypass immigration control by crossing the border from Benapur and infiltrating through the Haridaspur border into India. Subsequently, they made their way to Gujarat and settled in various areas within Ahmedabad.

Earlier this month, 18 Bangladeshi individuals were arrested

Notably, a significant number of Bangladeshi individuals have been found residing unlawfully in the vicinity of Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad, using counterfeit documents to establish their presence. The local police and security agencies have been duly informed and are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents leading up to the Rath Yatra festival. These agencies are closely monitoring suspicious activities and individuals to maintain security and ensure a smooth celebration of the event.

On June 2, the Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended a group of 18 Bangladeshi individuals in Ahmedabad. During the operation, incriminating documents confirming their Bangladeshi nationality were seized from all of them. It was discovered that several of these individuals had been residing in the city illegally, even after their visas had expired.

SOG ACP BC Solanki said at that time, “The ongoing crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi residents has been in progress for a considerable period. The recent apprehension of 18 individuals underscores the extent of the issue. These individuals were found to be residing unlawfully in various areas including Isanpur, Shahalam, Chandola Lake, and Danilimda. It was determined that they were employed in menial labour jobs while living in violation of immigration regulations.”