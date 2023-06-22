A controversy erupted on Wednesday, 21st June 2023, as reports claimed that Bhupat Bhayani, an MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representing Visavadar, was caught in a hotel room with a married woman. The incident took place at the Suraj Hotel in Surat’s Kadodara area. Additionally, a CCTV video allegedly showed the MLA and the woman checking in at the hotel reception.

According to a report by Divya Bhaskar, the incident unfolded when the AAP MLA accompanied the woman to a hotel in Kadodara, near the city of Surat. The report identified the person captured in the viral CCTV video as Aam Aadmi Party MLA Bhupat Bhayani. It was alleged that Bhayani was seen entering a room with the married woman, suggesting a close relationship between them.

The Visavadar MLA fled covering his face as the woman’s husband arrived

The report claimed that Visavadar’s AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani was discovered in a hotel room with the married woman. Upon learning about the situation, the woman’s husband promptly arrived at the hotel. Caught off guard by the unexpected presence of the husband, the MLA from Visavadar swiftly covered his face with a handkerchief, expressing shock.

Another report stated that Bhupat Bhayani had allegedly rented the room for Rs 800. As per the report, the AAP MLA spent approximately 50 minutes in the hotel room with this married woman. However, when the woman’s husband arrived at the hotel and began recording a video on his mobile phone, Bhayani was forced to hastily flee with a handkerchief concealing his face.

As per the allegations, the woman’s husband refrained from filing a police complaint in an attempt to salvage his marital life. Furthermore, it is reported that he has not yet made the recorded video public. The woman’s husband, according to the report, asserts that if a police investigation is conducted, it will uncover Bhupat Bhayani’s alleged involvement in intimate relationships with other women as well.

When Divya Bhaskar’s journalist Deven Chitte contacted the Aam Aadmi Party MLA and asked him about this incident, he said, “I’m at home right now, please, I can’t give you any kind of comment or reaction right now, I’ll meet my legal team and react later.”