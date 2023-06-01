In March this year, a video of the Hanuman Chalisa recital at a cafe in Gurugram grabbed a lot of attention. In the video, a group of youngsters could be heard reciting Hanuman Chalisa in a musical manner at a cafe with drums, guitars, and other musical instruments. This cafe named ‘Cake Desire’ is in the Sector 22 market of Gurugram and is owned by Vivek Gulati. Spiritual jamming was his brainchild, and he was leading the youth associated with it.

Vivek Gulati had then spoken to OpIndia, thanking those who had appreciated his initiative and expressing his willingness to carry his idea to places across the country, from Ayodhya to Rameshwar, in the future alongside his fellow artists.

Presently, the same cafe owner and his associated artists are surrounded by a slew of issues. On Thursday (May 25, 2023), Vivek Gulati shared his predicaments with the OpIndia team. He said that the police are under pressure to stop his programme due to the anonymous complaints they have been receiving against his initiative.

The Gurugram police began receiving complaints soon after the Hanuman Chalisa recital programme began in March of this year, according to Vivek Gulati, who added with a heavy heart that everything was great in the first few days but that the situation is no longer conducive to them.

He alleged that the police started visiting his cafe almost immediately after he and his fellow artists began the programme. Vivek explained that the cops arrived at the venue during the programme due to calls they received from several unknown numbers. He stated that some individuals complain to the police about noise and other issues, and every time they received such complaints, they responded by visiting his cafe and insisting on stopping the program. Vivek further said he had no idea who was doing this.

Shopkeepers in the area are also being summoned to the police station, the 40-year-old Vivek Gulati said.

The cafe owner further told us that approximately a week after his Hanuman Chalisa video went viral, cops began receiving complaints from unknown numbers. He lamented how the cops subsequently started either visiting his cafe at least once a month or summoning him to the police station.

Vivek told us that he has also acquired a no-objection letter from surrounding shopkeepers; despite this, the police continue to stop him every day. In fact, OpIndia accessed an audio in which the police could be heard instructing Vivek to appear before them along with people from the nearby area, within one hour.

Vivek Gulati, the owner of the cafe in Gurugram, says artists reluctant to perform due to police pressure

Further talking about the problems he has been facing, Vivek said that he has been working with artists belonging to humble backgrounds and they are now feeling afraid of recurrent police visits. As a result, many artists are reluctant to come to jam in his cafe.

The cafe owner described the situation as harassment and stated that it is damaging the future of young and enthusiastic artists because the popularity earned from jamming not only bolstered their confidence but also brought them many opportunities.

Packed and kept away all musical instruments: Gulat

Vivek led us to the location where all their musical instruments were stored. All of this was stacked in a corner of his own cafe’s basement. A lot of dust had accumulated on most of the instruments. When we questioned him why the instruments had been lying neglected in one corner of the cafe, Vivek stated that the police had strictly ordered them not to create any noise which is why he was not being able to conduct the programs.

Notably, the cops could be heard telling Vivek and other artists not to perform at the cafe in the audio OpIndia obtained. The police stated they could only do it after obtaining a formal licence from the relevant authority. Vivek was heard on the tape pleading with the police officers to allow them to continue their performance, claiming that his spiritual jamming programmes brought solace to the audience. In response, the cops were heard reprimanding Vivek, claiming that it was not his responsibility.

Chairs kept for audiences lying unused

A few chairs were piled up in one corner of Cake Desire Cafe. When we asked Vivek about it, he said it was the chairs which they laid for the audience. However, due to the frequent intervention of the police, not only the number of performers but also the number of spectators has decreased significantly, said Vivek, adding that no one wants to mess with the cops.

Vivek further alleged that a man claiming to be a customer entered the market and told him in a rather derogatory way, to turn off the music, among other things. However, Vivek was unable to ascertain the person’s name or identity.

Drunkards had started gathering around the cafe, says Vivek Gulati

Vivek, the owner of Cafe Cake Desire, claimed that before he began hosting spiritual jamming events, the location where he and his fellow artists used to recite the Hanuman Chalisa was a hangout for drunkards. According to Vivek Gulati, no one objected when the area became overflowing with notorious alcoholics, but after they cleaned it up and began holding the spiritual programme, objections began to pour in. However, Vivek Gulati dismissed police intervention as a mere responsibility.

Despite the pressure and stress, Vivek Gulati continues organising Hanuman Chalisa recitations alongside fellow artists. Vivek, on the other hand, stated that they are no longer doing these programmes with music and other paraphernalia, but rather in a simple way. Despite this, Vivek Gulati claimed that cops still come by from time to time to stop them from reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Significantly, when he had last spoken to Vivek Gulati in the month of March, we learnt about his religious beliefs. This time, when we visited his cafe named ‘Cake Desire’ in the Sector 22 market of Gurugram, we noticed that the small temple placed near the cash counter had many photos of Hindu deities and Sikh gurus.

When we spoke with some people near Cake Desire Cafe, they expressed disappointment that the cafe’s unique spiritual jamming sessions had to be terminated owing to anonymous complaints. However, because of the fear of the police, these people declined to talk on camera.