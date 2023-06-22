Massive protests erupted in Delhi’s Mandawali area on Thursday after the state government sent forces on the spot to execute the demolition of an old Shani and Hanuman temple. Hindus gathered around the temple on the morning of June 22 and protested against the government’s decision to demolish the temple.

The video of the protests went viral over social media in which the police staff deployed at the temple could be seen pushing the protesters backward as the latter demanded to stop the temple demolition. The protesters also could be seen chanting Hanuman and Shani hymns while they gathered on the streets.

As per the initial information, the Public Works Department (PWD) Delhi issued a notice to the temple authorities on June 21 regarding the demolition of the temple. As per the temple authorities, the notice had been issued based on the complaint filed by three persons identified as Javed, Mansoor, and Naushad.

The protesters have condemned the notice and are demanding that the temple not be demolished. Notably, this is not the first of its kind incident happening in Delhi. Earlier also the government has demolished or attempted to demolish several Hindu temples in the state.

Hindu temples demolished by Delhi government in the recent past

On March 15, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials demolished a Hanuman temple built about fifty years ago. During the demolition drive the portrait of Lord Hanuman was also trampled. The temple was located in the city’s Shankar road area in the Rajendra Nagar neighborhood.

Then last week, a local news channel had reported that the authorities had attempted to demolish a 100-year-old Hanumana temple in the Bhajanpura area of Delhi.

Also, on May 14, the Delhi High Court cleared the path for the demolition of a 55-year-old Kali Mata Mandir at Mayapuri Chowk. The court had noted that the footpath for pedestrians as also the road has been encroached on by the temple which is ‘not permissible’.

In the current given case, VHP Delhi leader commented on the issue and said that the AAP government is targeting the Hindu temples deliberately to appease some particular community for votes. The protesters today could be seen chanting Hanuman and Shani stotra while they gathered on the streets to protest against the demolition of the old Shani and Hanuman temple located in Delhi’s Mandawali area.