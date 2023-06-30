On 30th June 2023, a court in Imphal found that prima facie grounds exist for defamation cases against two Kuki leaders for the comments they made against the Meitei community. They had made the comments amid the ongoing conflict and violence in Manipur in two seperate interviews with Karan Thapar for The Wire.

The court also issued summons to the Convenor of the Kuki Women’s Forum Mary Grace Zou and Kuki People’s Alliance co-founder Wilson L Hangshing and ordered them to appear on 24th July 2023. This summons is issued to both the Kuki community leaders for their contentious remarks against the Meitei community and the chief minister of the state and the state police departments. These leaders have made controversial remarks in an interview with Karan Thapar on the propagandist YouTube channel ‘The Wire’ on 26 May and 14 June.

After the interviews were posted on the YouTube channel of The Wire and the portal published reports based on the same, Manipuri activist Lourembam Cha Somorendro filed a complaint against Mary Grace Zou and Wilson L Hangshing under section 200 of CrPC. Accordingly, a case was filed against the two based on this complaint under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 200 (false statement), 505(1) (Statements conducing to public mischief), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The court order says that the court has found that prima facie materials exist for the commission of offences under the above-mentioned sections. However, the court said that there is no material for offence under the IT Act, as the allegations are mainly related to comments made in the interview at Wire.

Both the accused are ordered to appear before the chief judicial magistrate of Imphal East on 24th June 2023.

Court Summons Kukis women leaders: Court finds prima facie case in defamation and allegations of serious offence against Convenor of the Kuki Women’s Forum Mary Grace Zou and Kuki People's Alliance co-founder Wilson L Hangshing. Orders appearance in July 24, 2023.#savemeitei… pic.twitter.com/3zumxgIAXx — Meitei Heritage Society (@meiteiheritage) June 30, 2023

Regarding the prayer of the complainant to seize the phones of accused Mary Grace Zou and Wilson L Hangshing, the court said that it will be considered as and when necessary for the investigation and trial.

What is said in the complaint against the Kuki leaders?

In his complaint, Lourembam Cha Somorendro said, “I have come across the interview of both the accused taken by the “Wire” news Channel on 18-19 June 2023 which were downloaded in my phone. Accused Mary Grace Zou stated in the above interview that the Meitei community has pre-planned to kill Kukis and ethnic cleansing of Kukis in the valley area of Manipur and the ethnic violence started in the valley area on 3rd May 2023. The very statement of Mary Grace Zou is totally false and fabricated which shall amount to communal enmity and hatred between the Meitel and Kuki communities. Mary Grace Zou also gave a defaming statement in the above interview that some Meitei cultural organisations of Manipur are responsible organisations instigating the present violence which also amounts to the commission of deliberate and malicious acts intending to outrage the Meltei community.”

Lourembam Cha Somorendro further said, “Mary Grace Zou also accuses in the above interview that the Chief Minister of Manipur is the main person for causing violence against the Kuki or genocide of Kuki which is totally false. The present situation has been created by the armed Kuki militants against the state Government policy namely 1) Cracking down against illegal immigrants from Myanmar by way of implementing NRC, 2) War on illegal drugs declared by the state government and 3) eviction process against illegal encroachers inside the Reserved Forest Area. One of the reasons assigned by Mary Grace Zou that the present situation is only for demanding Schedule Tribe status by the Meitel community is completely false and irrelevant. Such is the reason the very statement of Mary Grace Zou is destined to encourage the communal tension and disharmony between the Meiteis and Kuki. The very violence in the state of Manipur which started on 3rd May 2023 has been particularly done by the Kuki militants by using heavy and sophisticated weapons in their hands.”

Lourembam Cha Somorendro also mentioned in detail the statements given by another accused Wilson L Hangshing. He said in his complaint, “Wilson L Hangshing as stated in the interview with “Wire” News Channel that the Government of Manipur used the Reserved Forest and Protected Forest to prosecute the Kuki community which are totally false, fabricated and allegation has been made to promote enmity between the different community. He further stated in the said interview that the state government led by Shri N. Biren Singh who is a Meitei wants to prosecute and forcibly evict Kuki Community from Reserved and Protected Forest. The propaganda of Wilson L Hangshing in the said interview has inflicted doubt on the professional integrity of the Manipur Police Personnel.”

He added, “Not only this the accused Wilson L Hangshing and many people doubted Indian Army by saying many Officers are Meitei and Indian Army cannot be trusted or otherwise transfer. Wilson L Hangshing further stated that thousands of distressed Meitei who have been chased out due to the present violence from Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpl and Moreh town are living in the said hilly area with the permission of the District Council which he corruptly uses or attempt to use knowing the same to be false. In fact, the Meitei community have been staying in those areas since time immemorial with proper Jamabandi issued under MLR & LR Act, 1970. Both the accused have committed serious offences with their statements.”

Not resigning at this crucial juncture: CM Biren Singh

In a new turn of events in the violence-hit Manipur, chief minister Biren Singh clarified that he is not going to resign at this crucial juncture. He announced that he will not resign from the post when the state is facing massive violence for almost two months. Amid reports that he will resign today and protest against the decision to resign by his supporters, Biren Singh tweeted that he is not resigning.

Amid opposition demands for his resignation, it was widely reported today that he is likely to tender his resignation today. The reports claimed that Biren Singh will reach the governor at 1 PM today and tender his resignation.

Following the reports, thousands of his supporters, mostly women, gathered in support of him and urged him to not resign. They even blocked the road preventing him from going to the Raj Bhawan. They were carrying banners and placards in support of the CM, asking to remain in the post.

Manipur has been burning amid conflict between the two ethnic groups, Meiteis and Kukis. Tensions flared up on May 3 following a ‘Tribal solidarity march’ which was organised against the Meitei community seeking ST status.

Meiteis account for the majority of the Manipur population whereas Nagas and Kukis account for about 40% of the population. About 130 people have been killed in the clash and several have been displaced after their houses were torched and razed.