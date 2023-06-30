Manipur CM N Biren Singh has announced that he will not resign from the post when the state is facing massive violence for almost two months. Amid reports that he will resign today and protest against the decision to resign by his supporters, Biren Singh tweeted that he is not resigning.

The Manipur CM tweeted, “At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister.”

At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2023

This comes after the CM had already printed and signed his resignation letter.

Amid opposition demands for his resignation, it was widely reported today that he is likely to tender his resignation today. The reports claimed that Biren Singh will reach the governor at 1 PM today and tender his resignation.

Following the reports, thousands of his supporters, mostly women, gathered in support of him and urged him to not resign. They even blocked the road preventing him from going to the Raj Bhawan. They were carrying banners and placards in support of the CM, asking to remain in the post.

#WATCH | Several women gathered near Manipur CM N Biren Singh's residence in Imphal to support the CM. pic.twitter.com/9WqcmCflRB — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

The women said that the CM has done a lot for them, and he should not resign. Responding to the demands of his supporters, Biren Singh took an u-turn and decided not to resign.

In a dramatic development, when an MLA of the party brought the resignation letter and read it out in front of the protesting women, one of them grabbed it and tore it down.

#WATCH | Moment when women supporting Manipur CM Biren Singh tore up his resignation letter pic.twitter.com/dB8IjWNmya — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

An image of the letter, torn into pieces and crumbled, has appeared on media and social media. The letter on the official letterhead of the CM, dated 30 June, reads, “I hereby submit my resignation as Chief Minister of Manipur. I thank you for your cooperation and guidance during the past few months.”

A meeting between Chief Minister Biren Singh and Govorner Anusuiya Uikey was scheduled to take place between 2:00-3:00 PM, when the CM was to submit his resignation. Reportedly, the decision to resign was his own, and he was not asked by the central leadership to quit. It is being reported that Singh was hurt by the protest held by women in Imphal holding dead bodies on June 29.

Manipur has been burning amid conflict between the two ethnic groups, Meiteis and Kukis. Tensions flared up on May 3 following a ‘Tribal solidarity march’ which was organised against the Meitei community seeking ST status.

Meiteis account for the majority of the Manipur population whereas Nagas and Kukis account for about 40% of the population. About 130 people have been killed in the clash and several have been displaced after their houses were torched and razed.

On June 29, armed rioters opened fire towards Haraothel village amid ongoing security operations. The troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent the escalation of the situation. While en route to the site, the forces drew effective fire from armed rioters.

The Spear Corps tweeted, “Own troops responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing. Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build up of large crowds in the area also reported.”

Meanwhile, some groups have also reportedly blocked the forces from discharging their duties.

PM Modi 3 days ago chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation. On June 25, Singh briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation in the state, and an all-party meeting was also chaired last week.

Rahul Gandhi in Manipur

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today visited relief camps in Manipur. He said he is “ready to do whatever it takes to reinstate peace in the state.”

The BJP has termed his visit as “irresponsible” saying that the local administration had asked Gandhi to visit Churanchandpur in a chopper in view of the prevailing tension in the state, but he refused and went on to visit the area by road.

“Rahul Go Back” slogans were reportedly raised in Imphal. The BJP has hit out at the Congress for politicising the tense situation in the state.