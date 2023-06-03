On Friday (June 2), a man attacked BJP leader and state cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi in the Garhi Cantt area in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The video of a man named Imran attacking the minister and being thrashed by the minister’s supporters has gone viral online. The BJP leader on Friday was conducting a “Jansampark campaign” when a person raising some religious slogans reportedly tried to attack him.

According to media reports, Imran attempted to steal goods from nearby shops and injured one person with a knife before attacking the BJP leader. He assaulted several shopkeepers in Dakra Bazar.

According to a Hindustan report, the eyewitnesses of the incident said that the attacker Imran also shouted religious slogans. While passing by, the minister noticed a gathering assembled near Dakra Bazar and stopped there. As he moved ahead to understand what the matter was, Imran threw a black cap towards Minister Ganesh Joshi and grabbed his clothes. Following this, the people present at the spot surrounded him and beat him up. Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the attacker.

It is being said that attacker Imran who is a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh is mentally unstable. He had come to Dehradun two days ago.

Meanwhile, Cantt police station inspector Sampooranand Gerola said that the person has been arrested and is being questioned. Meanwhile, his parents have also been called from Bijnor to Dehradun.

Imran raised “Ya Khuda” slogans

Speaking to OpIndia, cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi said that Imran had shouted “Ya Khuda” slogans while attacking him. He claimed that prior to the attack on him, Imran not only assaulted several people but also waved a knife in public. Joshi added that the locals and his security personnel are on high alert following the knife attack in Delhi.

Minister Ganesh Joshi dismissed the allegations made by several media outlets that he kept silent during Imran’s thrashing as “baseless”. The minister stated that he was the one who called the police and turned over the perpetrator. Later, Imran’s family members met with Minister Joshi and told him that Imran is mentally unstable. According to the minister, Imran’s family members said that they used to tie him up in a room, but on the day of the incident, he somehow managed to escape.