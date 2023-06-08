A unique case of Love JIhad has come to the fore from Aligarh region of Uttar Pradesh in which the accused identified as Javed trapped two Hindu sisters in a love affair and tried to convert them to Islam. The accused is also reported to have assaulted the sisters, one of whom is a minor.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Aligarh Kotwali area where one of the victims, a married Hindu girl was working in a factory. She got introduced to Javed at her workplace who trapped her in a love affair and got her divorced from her husband.

The woman then began living with Javed. This happened around 6 years ago. As per the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, Javed then tried to force the woman to convert her religion to Islam. Upon refusal, he then trapped her minor sister and took her away with him.

He expressed his willingness to marry the minor girl and again attempted to convert her religion to Islam. However, the minor girl and her mother refused saying that she was a Hindu and would marry only a Hindu family. The minor was then physically attacked by the accused.

The incident came to the fore only after the mother of the victim girl filed a police complaint after the accused took the girl away with him. He also said that he was ready to leave the elder sister and would stay only with the minor one.

The mother of the victim girl remarked that Javed first kept her elder daughter with him and now he has taken the younger daughter and wants to convert her. “We refused this and said that we are Hindus, we will ensure our daughter gets married in a Hindu family only,” the mother said.

The accused is a resident of Bhujpura. Upon the complaint of the victim’s mother, the police recovered the girl after registering a missing complaint. The victim girl also said that she was assaulted and beaten by Javen for refusing to convert religion to Islam.

One of the local BJP leaders commented on the matter and confirmed that the entire case is of Love Jihad. “A poor girl working in a factory was coaxed and taken with him after divorcing her husband, when she did not agree to change her religion, he left her and her younger sister, whose age is only 14 to 15 years, he took her with him,” the leader was quoted as saying.

“She was assaulted, left behind because she refused to convert to Islam, the entire family suffered, her mother was ill and had to be hospitalised; BJP members assisted her, and the daughter was then able to safely return home”, he added.

The police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused.