Maharashtra: NCP’s Mayur Shinde, close to Sanjay Raut and his brother, arrested for issuing death threats to Sanjay Raut and his brother

On Thursday, the Mumbai police made another arrest in relation to the murder threats made against Sanjay Raut, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and his brother Sunil Raut, an MLA. Five people in total have been detained in connection with the case now. The arrested person has been identified as Mayur Shinde, an NCP employee who is reported to be close to the Raut family.

According to the reports, the accused is also a political activist who maintains a tight relationship with regional authorities from the city’s eastern suburbs. His social media accounts also feature images and videos of him with MLA Sunil Raut. He will be held in police detention until June 19.

Notably, it is now being speculated that the entire conspiracy of death threats to Sanjay Raut was orchestrated to enhance Raut’s security measures. It is also being said that Shinde didn’t call himself but asked his other accomplices to call Raut and issue death threats.

Mayur Shinde, close aide of Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil Raut was behind the threatening calls.



Mayur Shinde, close aide of Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil Raut was behind the threatening calls.

Why Sanjay Raut did drama of fake calls? To get security or victim play to stay in relevance? — Ankur Singh

Following the police investigation, BJP leader Prasad Lad commented on the issue and said that Sanjay Raut’s facade had been exposed in the public now. “The manner in which Shinde has been arrested raises a suspicion of fabricated threat. They attempted to misguide the police, the government and the general public. The Mumbai Police should investigate the association between Mayur and any criminal elements,” Lad said.

BJP’s Nitesh Rane also indicated that the threat call recording that was played in the media last week was between Sunil Raut and his close associate Mayur Shinde. He also called Raut and his team as a ‘Golmaal gang’.

This is Mayur Shinde .. who is apparently been arrested by Mumbai police for giving death threats to Shree 420 n his brother Mini 420 !

The call recording that was played in the media was between Sunil Raut n his own Mayur Shinde !

Golmaal Gang ! — nitesh rane

Last week, Sunil Raut had stated that he and Sanjay Raut had been recieving death threats. Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister had also been informed regarding the incident. The first information report (FIR) in this connection was registered at the Kanjurmarg police station.