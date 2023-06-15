Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: NCP's Mayur Shinde, close to Sanjay Raut and his brother, arrested for issuing...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra: NCP’s Mayur Shinde, close to Sanjay Raut and his brother, arrested for issuing death threats to Sanjay Raut and his brother

It is being alleged that the entire conspiracy of death threats to Sanjay Raut was orchestrated to enhance Raut's security measures. It is also being said that Shinde didn't call himself but asked his other accomplices to call Raut and issue death threats.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra: NCP's Mayur Shinde, close to Sanjay Raut arrested for issuing death threats to Raut and his brother, BJP calls it a 'Golmaal Gang'
Sanjay Raut and Mayur Sinde (Image posted by Nitesh Rane on Twitter)
8

On Thursday, the Mumbai police made another arrest in relation to the murder threats made against Sanjay Raut, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and his brother Sunil Raut, an MLA. Five people in total have been detained in connection with the case now. The arrested person has been identified as Mayur Shinde, an NCP employee who is reported to be close to the Raut family.

According to the reports, the accused is also a political activist who maintains a tight relationship with regional authorities from the city’s eastern suburbs. His social media accounts also feature images and videos of him with MLA Sunil Raut. He will be held in police detention until June 19.

Notably, it is now being speculated that the entire conspiracy of death threats to Sanjay Raut was orchestrated to enhance Raut’s security measures. It is also being said that Shinde didn’t call himself but asked his other accomplices to call Raut and issue death threats.

Following the police investigation, BJP leader Prasad Lad commented on the issue and said that Sanjay Raut’s facade had been exposed in the public now. “The manner in which Shinde has been arrested raises a suspicion of fabricated threat. They attempted to misguide the police, the government and the general public. The Mumbai Police should investigate the association between Mayur and any criminal elements,” Lad said.

BJP’s Nitesh Rane also indicated that the threat call recording that was played in the media last week was between Sunil Raut and his close associate Mayur Shinde. He also called Raut and his team as a ‘Golmaal gang’.

Last week, Sunil Raut had stated that he and Sanjay Raut had been recieving death threats. Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister had also been informed regarding the incident. The first information report (FIR) in this connection was registered at the Kanjurmarg police station.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah-led Congress government repeals anti-conversion law introduced by previous BJP govt

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda dies in London, Khalsa Aid demands probe: Read how he radicalised youths, fanned anti-India sentiments

OpIndia Staff -

‘Punishing white employees’: Here is what happened and why Starbucks will be paying $25 million to a white ex-manager in racial discrimination case in...

OpIndia Staff -

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri demands renaming Aligarh as Harigarh, irks Maulana Mufti Jahid who says place named after Hazrat Ali: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: St Lawrence School in Vashi Mexpels 6 students for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Principal denies charges

OpIndia Staff -

Nagpur: Javed roams around a hospital in a burqa, pretending to be a woman doctor, claims he is gay and was hiding his face to...

OpIndia Staff -

In view of public sentiments, consumption of meat and alcohol should be banned in Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -

ED arrests former Deccan Chronicle chairman T Venkattram Reddy and two others in money laundering and bank fraud case

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Bail plea of the principal, others, of Damoh school rejected even as defence lawyers claims complaints of Hindu students were ‘dictated’

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC restricts the release of Al Jazeera’s propaganda documentary ‘India…Who Lit The Fuse’: Read what the judgement says

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,269FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com