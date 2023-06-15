Rokiah Samat, a 62-year-old woman from Malaysia, who has 11 children and 22 grandchildren is currently in the spotlight due to her marriage to a 27-year-old man named Sabahan Muhammad Amin Jumdail a TikTok video of which went viral. This is her third marriage. Rokiah says that even at this age, she feels like she’s 40 years old. She also expressed hope that this would be her final marriage.

According to reports, in 2021, Rokiah and Muhammad got in touch through TikTok. They then met and grew closer to each other. In June 2022, they got engaged, and three months later, in September, they got married. Now, their marriage has become a topic of discussion due to a TikTok video. Some reports mention Muhammad’s age as 28 and state that Rokiah has 10 children.

Rokiah’s eldest son is 45 years old, while the youngest is 18 years old. When asked about her marriage to Muhammad, she described him as a very kind, responsible, patient, and caring person. According to Rokiah, she doesn’t prefer to live with her children and feels more comfortable being alone. She said that she felt the need for a life partner, which is why she decided to enter into another marriage. She says, “It is Allah’s will. Age doesn’t matter to me. Finding a faithful husband is important.”

Rokiah’s first marriage took place in 1977 and lasted for 40 years. After separating from her first husband, she entered into a second marriage with a man from Myanmar in 2018. However, this marriage lasted for only about two years. According to Rokiah, her second husband used to work in China, which caused a lack of warmth in their relationship, leading her to seek a divorce.

Just a few days ago, Rokiah and Muhammad posted a TikTok video sharing the news of their marriage. The video has been viewed over 2.4 million times. In the video, they also mentioned the age difference between them. Rokiah said, “Although he (Muhammad) is much younger, I am confident that he will take care of me until my last breath. I hope this will be my final marriage.”

On the other hand, Muhammad mentioned that initially, he wanted to be Rokiah’s friend, but later they became closer. Eventually, on Rokiah’s birthday, January 10, 2022, he visited her home, and on September 9, 2022, they got married.