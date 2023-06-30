Mira Road Bakrid case: Mohsin Khan who got goats to his apartment 'resigns' from Shiv Sena, booked for molesting a woman

Days after OpIndia reported exclusive details in the Mira Road Bakrid controversy case, it has come to the fore that the Muslim man who got two lambs in the society premises ahead of the Bakrid was associated with the Shiv Sena Shinde faction of Mumbai. As per the sources, he was recently elected as the chief of unit-8 of the political party active in Mumbai. However, now an FIR has been filed against Mohsin by the society residents and he has ‘resigned’ from his post in the Shiv Sena.

Khan has been booked by a woman resident of the society under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Gigraj Kumavat who resides in the JP Infra society said that Mohsin was recently elected to the post and that all the society members had congratulated him for his position. He also added that it is probably because of his political position that he deliberately got the goats in the society although no permission was allowed by the society or the builder.

“The society residents were pissed off as he had broken the rules. The builder had earlier provided them a special space shed with all the facilities to keep their lambs. But due to construction it was taken away. After that the builder allowed the Muslims to keep their lambs in a separate land nearby. The builder has taken than land on rent and is providing them the space. But Mohsin wanted a special space within the society. He also had threatened that he would get the goats inside the apartment if no land was provided within the society,” Kumavat added.

Poster of Mohsin obtained by OpIndia

He also alleged that the police was trying to favor Mohsin and his wife during the entire episode and initially allowed the goats saying that there was no such law regarding not getting lambs to the apartment. However, the police had ensured that the no slaughtering would take place in the society.

Mohsin calls his religion ‘peaceful’, says he ‘resigned’ from Shiv Sena Mohsin Khan talked to the media after an FIR was lodged against him and claimed that he himself had resigned from the party and his post in Shiv Sena. “I joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a few days back and was appointed shakha pramukh (head) of ward number 8 from Dahisar division. Today, I have resigned from both the party and the post, because I do not want to give this matter a political colour. It is a personal matter and thousands of Muslims are standing with me. I do not want to make it communal, because both my religion and I are peace-loving,” he was quoted as saying. “Some radical enemies in the society want to spoil the peace in the country by giving this incident a religious colour. Now, they are doing politics to hide their mistake and have pressurised the police to file an FIR against me,” Mohsin claimed. 63-year-old woman resident says Mohsin molested her; FIR booked against him Meanwhile, the society members of JP Infra are said to have booked Khan under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). One of the women aged 63 said in the complaint that Khan molested her and pushed her on the chest. The Kashimira police have filed an FIR.

Earlier, JP Infra resident said Mohsin was removed from Shiv Sena

One another resident however confirmed to OpIndia that Mohsin Khan had been taken down from his position in the Shiv Sena party. He said that Mohsin was threatening and intimidating the other residents of the society. He also had used abusive language for the women residents. However, he had been pulled down from the position, as per the resident, video of whom has been obtained by the OpIndia.

Residents also say that he has been removed from his position.



The lambs were removed at around 4 am after the ruckus. Police deployed at the society at present. pic.twitter.com/G0bmBjeIBC — Siddhi Somani (@sidis28) June 29, 2023

‘Muslims had also demanded a Mosque in the society’

JP Infra resident Gigraj Kumavat further claimed that Mohsin and other Muslim members had also opposed to the inauguration of a Ganesh temple in the society around a year ago. “A year ago Ganesh temple was inaugurated here in the society. At that time also Muslim people had opposed it and they had demanded a mosque be built in the premises next to the temple. This was all wordy conversation though and nothing sort of this communication had happened offically,” he noted.

He also added in the current case that Mohsin was trying to showcase his political power by not following the rules of the society and threatening the residents. His wife has also filed a fabricated FIR against the residents claiming that she was assaulted and her husband was held by neck. “Nothing of this has actually happened. There are CCTVs everywhere in the society. They can be checked for the proofs,” he said.

‘Yasmin filed fabricated FIR against residents’

Massive controversy erupted in the JP Infra Housing Society, Mira Road in Mumbai on June 27 after a Muslim couple identified as Mohsin and Yasmin Khan got two white goats ahead of the Bakrid today. They took the goats to their apartment and later claimed that they weren’t going to slaughter them. The other residents initially calmly opposed and later protested against the incident as the society had allowed no permission to carry the lambs or sheeps to the apartment to anyone. The residents also said that Mohsin had used abusive language for women residents and was deliberately showcasing his power by not following the society rules.

The goats were removed after the society residents gathered in the premises and refused to return to their apartments. The police reached at the spot and tried to pacify the matter. They assured that no slaughtering would take place in the society. Later the police booked 11 members of the society based on the ‘fabricated’ complaint filed by Yasmin Khan.

OpIndia earlier reported how Mohsin had illegally got the goats and also had debunked several lies being peddled by Muslim couple and Islamists on the web. Both the exclusive reports can be read here and here.

At present, the police has been deployed in the society and has appealed to the members to maintain peace and communal harmony. The society members are also disallowed to gather in the premises, as confirmed by residents to OpIndia. Further updates in the case are awaited.