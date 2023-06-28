Hours after massive controversy erupted in the JP Infra Housing Society, Mira Road in Mumbai over a Muslim couple getting goats to their apartment ahead of the Bakrid, the residents of the housing society who protested against the couple revealed that they were publicly abused by the couple on June 27.

The saga began on Tuesday as the Muslim couple identified as Mohsin Sheikh and Yasmin Khan got two white goats for the purpose of slaughtering ahead of the Bakrid. The couple could be seen taking the lambs to their apartment, the video of which was captured in the CCTV footage and now it has gone viral over the media platforms.

Later the residents of the society demanded that the lambs be removed from the society premises and said that they won’t allow any kind of slaughter within the society. But the couple took the lambs to the apartment after which the police were informed. The police who reached the spot immediately tried to maintain peace and communal harmony and assured the other residents in the society that no slaughtering would take place within the society premises.

The police are also believed to have allowed the goats saying that there is no such rule or law against a man getting goats or animals into his house. However, the authorities said that Mohsin would get arrested if he slaughters animals in his apartment or within the society premises.

‘Those people abused us, used derogatory language for women,’ allege residents protesting against Mohsin

Amid the uproar, the residents of the society talked to OpIndia and confirmed that Mohsin has been problematic to the society and that he has broke several regulations of the premises. “All the buildings in the society had decided earlier and had disallowed anyone to bring animals for slaughter in the society. In spite of this, Mohsin Sheikh got two lambs and took them to his apartment straight. He attained nobody’s permission, not the police, not even the society. He has broken the laws and he should be punished,” said one of the residents.

Meanwhile, a woman resident revealed that Moshin and his associates abused the women residents of the society while the latter tried to oppose and demand the removal of the lambs. “There was no brawl, no fist fight, nothing. They (Mohsin and his associates) are claiming that scuffle happened here. But we all are here and nothing that sorts happened. Instead the women residents here were abused and verbally assaulted. Everybody now is furious and want those lambs outside the society. Nobody will return to their apartments unless the lambs are removed,” she said.

Mohsin broke the society law and illegally got the goats to the apartment

One another resident who had applied tilak on his face stated that Mohsin got the lambs deliberately in the society and tried to showcase his power. “He went against the rules and got the lambs. There are other Muslims who stay in the society but none has got animals for slaughter since the society has denied permission to do so. Mohsin wanted to showcase his intimidating power. JP Infra Housing Society has already allotted them a land for keeping the animals in a place nearby but he wanted to get it here only. His wife has alleged that she was harassed and beaten but nothing sorts of this has happened and we have proofs to show,” the male residents added.

Wife of Mohin claims she was physically assaulted and abused, residents call it ‘fabrication’

This is after Yasmin Khan w/o Mohsin has filed an FIR u/s 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149, 354 (criminal force on woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341, 504 (insulting to provoke) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code claiming that she and her husband were harassed and assaulted by the society members. Around 8 persons identified as Ashish Tripathi, Lal Singh, Chandra Sen, Amit Tiwari, Dharmendra Singh, Ram Lakhan Singh, Anand Patwari and Shrimant Shekhar have been named in the FIR filed by Yasmin.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

The woman in the FIR stated that the society residents allegedly threatened her and her husband and asked her for the apartment number in which she was residing. She later said that the persons named in the FIR allegedly held her husband by his neck, pushed her away and also thumped her on her chest. Later she added that the men also allegedly tore the clothes that she was wearing.

Woman said that she was abused

Yasmin claimed she was ‘mob lynched’, though Hindu residents didn’t even touch her

Interestingly, several videos are going viral over social media platforms in which the woman is seen talking to someone on her phone claiming that she and her husband are being ‘mob lynched’ by the residents of the society. Meanwhile, the protesting Hindu residents are seen just standing around the couple seeking answers to their act of breaking the society rules and illegally getting the lamb on the premises. Mohsin, in the video, can also be seen abusing and using derogatory language for the residents of the society.

Mohsin Khan and his wife were trying to play "mob lynching" victim card, and when the Society ppl made video to bust their Propaganda, Mohsin started abusing the Hindu members of the society to trigger the them so that someone hits him and he can play the victim card of "mob… pic.twitter.com/bBO0Jr5gqX — The Right Wing Guy (@rightwing_guy) June 28, 2023

Responding to the complaint by Yasmin, one of the Hindu residents clarified to OpIndia that the woman was fabricating the incident and that she was never beaten or abused by anyone. “We have the society CCTV records. We all gathered at first and very calmly talked to the couple about the lamb. Nobody touched the woman or held the man. All our CCTV footages are in a well working condition and can be checked for evidence. The woman is lying,” he indicated.

The man also said that the society had allotted a place for the Muslim people to keep and slaughter their lambs but Mohsin deliberately had got it in the premise to showcase his ‘power’. As stated by the residents, Mohsin is associated with the Shiv Sena party but has been removed from the party after the incident.

Muslims had warned JP Society that they would get lambs in their apartments

In the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, Mohsin himself said that the JP Infra Housing Society had provided a separate premise for keeping the lambs to the Muslim residents. However, after 2022, the premise got occupied in a construction project as a result of which the society ran out of space to provide for the Muslims to keep the lambs.

JP society had given the land to Muslims

Later, as per one of the Hindu residents, the society had allotted a separate land in a nearby area for Muslims in the society to store animals. But Mohsin and the other Muslim people emailed the society authorities to provide a premise within the society. They also threatened the authorities and said that they would take the lambs to their apartments if no such separate place is provided by the society. “Builder is ready to give us a separate premise. Please let us know the same soon otherwise we’ll take the lambs at our homes,” the Muslim community had written to the society, as mentioned in the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia.

Earlier, it was reported how Islamists and left-liberals were outraged about residents opposing potential animal slaughter on Eid inside Mira Road housing society calling them ‘uncivilized’. The Islamists cabal continues to support the Muslim couple and claims that the lambs were not brought for slaughter in the apartment. Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zu bair also happened to blame the society for allegedly not providing the land for keeping the lambs. However, as mentioned in the FIR filed by Mohsin, the society had provided the land but after 2022 the land was taken away due to the extended construction.

Several News Channels have reported that Mohsin Khan, A resident of private housing colony Estella Society at Mira Road had brought goats to his flat for sacrificial purpose. This is Not true. He brought the animals to keep them at his flat till bakrid. All the residents would… pic.twitter.com/wbDHqA2rt8 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 28, 2023

JP Infra Resident confirms the land allotment, says Mohsin deliberately wanted to get the lambs in the apartment

One of the JP Infra residents named Gigraj Kumavat confirmed to OpIndia that Mohsin and Yasmin were lying and that they were not assaulted by any of the residents from the society. “These people were permitted by the society to keep lambs in a separate location since the land originally allotted to them was taken away due to the ongoing construction job. The builder has taken the land on rent and allowed them to keep the lambs there. But these people want the land within the society premises. They also had threatened the builder earlier that they would get the lambs in their apartment,” Kumavat said.

He also added that the lambs have now been removed from the society premises but the Muslim couple has filed a fabricated complaint against some of the residents in the society. “The woman is lying. She has claimed that her husband was held and her clothes were pulled down. Nothing like this happened. All the society was on ground. Even the women residents. How could anything like this happen,” he added.

Tensions continue to disrupt the peace in the Mira road society of Mumbai forcing the protesting residents to think that they reside not in India, but Pakistan. OpIndia has obtained several videos in which the residents are seen expressing their frustration over the ‘fabricated’ police complaint filed by Yasmin Khan. The residents have denied any incident of brawl and assault on the woman as claimed by Yasin.

The Police meanwhile has assured the residents that the lamb will not be slaughtered in the society premises come what may. The police continue to monitor the situation at the society and are trying to maintain communal harmony.