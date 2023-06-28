Wednesday, June 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIslamists and Leftists outrage about residents opposing potential animal slaughter on Eid inside Mira...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Islamists and Leftists outrage about residents opposing potential animal slaughter on Eid inside Mira Road housing society, call them ‘uncivilised’: How it’s illegal

As these people who called out residents for opposing slaughter inside society premises are journalists and political leaders, they are expected to be well-versed with the law and regulations. However, to satisfy their agenda, they decided to summarily ignore it.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists and Leftists outrage about residents opposing goat slaughter on Eid inside Mira Road housing society, call them 'uncivilised': How it is illegal
Leftists and Islamists ganged up against residents for opposing animal slaughter on bakri Eid inside society house (Image: representational image of scared goats generated using Bing AI)
32

On June 27, a controversy erupted in the capital city of Maharashtra concerning a Muslim family living in a Mira Road society in Mumbai. The family had purchased two goats one day prior to Bakrid (Bakra-eid, Eid-Ul-Adha), however, the residents of Mira road housing society protested and stated that they would not allow any slaughter of animals (the goats) to take place within the society.

Residents of the society on Mira Road protested against the slaughter of goats on Bakrid within their premises. They also chanted Hanuman Chalisa, and some individuals raised slogans of “Jai Shree Ram”. Videos of the incident have since gone viral in the media. After the residents protested, the police assured that no slaughter would take place inside the housing society and the Muslim couple also said the same.

Reacting to the controversy, Islamists and leftists were outraged about residents not wanting the Muslim family to slaughter goats inside the housing society and called it ‘uncivilised’ opposition.

Fake news peddler Meer Faisal shared the report but did not mention that the society already had a rule in place that slaughter would not be allowed at houses. He wrote, “Hundreds of JP Infra Housing Society members clashed with police while chanting “Jai Shri Ram” at Mira Road, Mumbai, over a Muslim resident named Mohsin Sheikh bringing home a lamb for Eid-ul-Adha.”

Quoting him, propaganda specialist RJ Sayema questioned if “everyone has lost it”. She added if such opposition was sign of a civilised society and claimed the world would be laughing at India. She said, “What? Has everyone lost it? Are these signs of a civilised society? The world would be laughing at us! Intolerance bordering on insanity!”

Journalist Ansar Imran, who writes for portals like Lallanpost and The Report, said, “This is the civilised society where mutton chap can be eaten, but a goat cannot be kept at home for sacrifice.”

Another propaganda and fake news paddler, journalist Sadaf Afreen, called residents opposing slaughter inside the house ‘mad’. She wrote, “The crowd has gone mad. It has lost its temple. This is the gift of the government. Hatred towards other’s religion, stopping others from celebrating their festival, that’s all that remains! If ‘mob terror’ is not stopped, then this mob will destroy the country!”

Journalist Alishan Jafri who writes for portals like The Wire, The Quint, BBC Hindi, Article 14 and others, called the residents ‘vego-facists’ and claimed they “terrorise and often kill meat-eating Muslims, Dalits and tribals”.

NCP leader Saleem Sarang wrote, “The kind of atmosphere that is being created in Maharashtra is very wrong and going to destroy the future. How saying Jai Shri Ram and beating anyone be legal? This type of mentality is increasing. This will turn the whole society against each other. Is this what government wants to do?”

As these people who called out residents for opposing goat slaughter inside Mira Road housing society premises are journalists and political leaders, they are expected to be well-versed with the law and regulations. However, to satisfy their agenda, they decided to summarily ignore it.

Twitter user BefittingFacts shared a BMC circular that prohibited the slaughtering of animals inside societies without NOC of the society and receipt of the number of animals to be sacrificed from the Deonar Slaughterhouse. As per the circular, every citizen who wants to perform a sacrifice on Eid has to register on the My BMC app. The animals must be bought from Deonar slaughterhouse only. Furthermore, 119 places were marked for slaughter for June 28 to June 30 by the municipal corporation. BMC also issued a phone number, 9930501293, to register complaints against the illegal slaughter of animals.

Apart from that, it must be noted that a Bombay High Court order in place from 2019 prohibits the slaughtering of animals inside societies.

In fact, in June 2023 the Bombay High Court had directed the State to make provisions for and allow e-complaints against illegal slaughter during Bakrid.

“…we direct that the Municipal Corporation should also make the Grievance Forum available to complainants/citizens by way of an email. The policy, email address and toll-free numbers also shall be prominently displayed on the website of the Municipal Corporation, at least for the concerned period”, the court said in its order dated June 8th. The court had also directed to ensure that a toll-free number is available to ensure that complaints regarding illegal slaughters are lodged.

Furthermore, as per the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, Section 3(1), no person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughterhouse recognised or licensed by the concerned authority empowered under the law for the time being in force to do so.

Interestingly, another argument was put forth to defend the Muslim family who brought the goats allegedly to slaughter inside the housing society premises. RJ Sayema, who often peddles Islamist agenda, asked if there was a law that prevented the Muslim family from keeping a goat in their apartment, because per her, there is no proof that they were going to slaughter the animals.

The Maharashtra Co-operative Housing Society Bye Laws”, Section 50 (a) clearly states that no resident may do anything that would cause inconvenience to residents of a housing society. This act of the Muslim couple clearly did and is therefore against the law.

The Maharashtra Co-operative Housing Society Bye Laws”, Section 50 (a)

One can keep any animal in their house provided their own the property and the land that the property is built on, however, in a housing society, every resident is subject to scrutiny depending on what the members of the society find inconvenient and causing nuisance.

For the Leftists and Islamists, it would appear that India would be considered ‘secular’, ‘tolerant’ and civilised only if people normalise bloodshed in homes, that of Kafirs and animals alike, as a part of religious practice and never protest against the imposition of brutality in the name of religious freedom. India would also be a tolerant nation if illegal activity is acceptable in the name of religious practices simply because one section of the society is perennially victimised by ‘uncivilised barbarians’ opposing illegal activity and wonton bloodshed of animals in private spaces, houses and societies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Thiruvananthapuram: Seven students of Govt Medical College seek permission to wear hijab-like PPE inside OR to ‘maintain modesty’. What we know

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: ED issues notice to TMC youth president and Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh in teachers’ recruitment scam case

OpIndia Staff -

‘CM Siddaramaiah was scared, I wouldn’t have succumbed to the protests’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on scrapping of flyover project in 2017

OpIndia Staff -

Hypocrisy defined: White House censors black journalist, who has been alleging discrimination, right after it condemned India’s criticism of Sabrina Siddique

OpIndia Staff -

Migrant Muslim workers of Badrinath agree to ‘celebrate’ Bakrid 45 km away from temple town, decision taken after meeting with Police: What we know

OpIndia Staff -

Case of Praveen Nettaru, murdered by PFI: NIA raids houses of 3 absconding suspects – Abdul Nasir, Abdul Rahaman and Naushad

ANI -

Nagpur: Ahead of Bakrid and Ashadi Ekadashi, NCP leader prints calendar with a goat and mosque on Shri Hari Vitthala’s image

OpIndia Staff -

‘China engineered coronavirus as a bioweapon’: Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher says in an interview

ANI -

Congress govt in Karnataka books BJP’s Amit Malviya for his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, who claims to fight for FoE, invokes 153A: What he...

OpIndia Staff -

Censor board directs ’72 Hoorain’ makers to remove Quran reference citing public order: Here are other cuts demanded for ‘unrestricted public exhibition’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
640,369FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com