A Muslim girl, who married her Hindu boyfriend, has requested police protection following death threats from her family who is now coercing her husband to embrace Islam or else they would face dire consequences. The incident pertains to the Civil Lines area of Morena. Here, 21-year-old Naveen Shakya who is a local, married 20-year-old Farzana Bano from Mumbai after a relationship of three years. The couple met when Farzana had come to Morena to visit a relative.

They eventually made the decision to get married. Both families initially objected to the union. However, Naveen’s family members approved of it after a while, but Farzana’s family continued their opposition. They started to summon her back to Mumbai. As the pressure mounted, the pair planned to get married in a temple in May 2023.

Naveen’s friends joined the wedding as Baratis. Farzana started practising Hindu rituals after the marriage. Her father and brother called Naveen as soon as her family learned about the development and urged Naveen to convert to Islam and invited him to Mumbai for the same.

Farzana revealed, “My family is threatening us. I told my mother that I am happy but she is forcing me to return to Mumbai. She warned that you will only listen to us after we kill his maternal grandfather. We will also bribe the police. He will have to convert if you want to stay married.”

“They told me to become Muslim and stated that they will get us married. I responded that I cannot renounce my religion. They threatened that if I don’t visit them they will murder my maternal grandfather. He will not see the morning sun,” disclosed Naveen.

They declared that they would only accept the relationship if Naveen becomes a Muslim. In addition, a death threat was also issued if he does not abide by their demand. The accused threatened to kill him as well as his maternal grandfather if he refused to follow their diktat. Troubled by the grave threats, the husband and wife met with the Senior Superintended of Police (SSP) of Gwalior Rajesh Singh Chandel on June 12 to request for their safety.

According to Naveen, he will not change his religion in response to outside forces. “A couple has complained that the girl’s family members are constantly threatening to kill them. The woman’s application has been taken regarding this matter and will be sent to the concerned police station for further investigation,” the senior police official informed. He has instructed Morena Police to provide the duo with security. The matter is under investigation.