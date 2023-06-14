Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Muslim family issues death threats to their Hindu son-in-law to convert to...
News Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim family issues death threats to their Hindu son-in-law to convert to Islam, girl seeks police protection

21-year-old Naveen Shakya from Morena married 20-year-old Farzana Bano from Mumbai after a relationship of three years, now Farzana’s family is threatening them

OpIndia Staff
The pair is under threat from the girl's family.
The couple is under threat from the girl's family. (Source: The Sootr)
7

A Muslim girl, who married her Hindu boyfriend, has requested police protection following death threats from her family who is now coercing her husband to embrace Islam or else they would face dire consequences. The incident pertains to the Civil Lines area of Morena. Here, 21-year-old Naveen Shakya who is a local, married 20-year-old Farzana Bano from Mumbai after a relationship of three years. The couple met when Farzana had come to Morena to visit a relative.

They eventually made the decision to get married. Both families initially objected to the union. However, Naveen’s family members approved of it after a while, but Farzana’s family continued their opposition. They started to summon her back to Mumbai. As the pressure mounted, the pair planned to get married in a temple in May 2023.

Naveen’s friends joined the wedding as Baratis. Farzana started practising Hindu rituals after the marriage. Her father and brother called Naveen as soon as her family learned about the development and urged Naveen to convert to Islam and invited him to Mumbai for the same.

Farzana revealed, “My family is threatening us. I told my mother that I am happy but she is forcing me to return to Mumbai. She warned that you will only listen to us after we kill his maternal grandfather. We will also bribe the police. He will have to convert if you want to stay married.”

“They told me to become Muslim and stated that they will get us married. I responded that I cannot renounce my religion. They threatened that if I don’t visit them they will murder my maternal grandfather. He will not see the morning sun,” disclosed Naveen.

They declared that they would only accept the relationship if Naveen becomes a Muslim. In addition, a death threat was also issued if he does not abide by their demand. The accused threatened to kill him as well as his maternal grandfather if he refused to follow their diktat. Troubled by the grave threats, the husband and wife met with the Senior Superintended of Police (SSP) of Gwalior Rajesh Singh Chandel on June 12 to request for their safety.

According to Naveen, he will not change his religion in response to outside forces. “A couple has complained that the girl’s family members are constantly threatening to kill them. The woman’s application has been taken regarding this matter and will be sent to the concerned police station for further investigation,” the senior police official informed. He has instructed Morena Police to provide the duo with security. The matter is under investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni-led nationalist government brings a draft law to stop the religious transformation of Industrial garages and warehouses, ban prayers outside mosques

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad conversion case: Investigations reveal the Pakistan connection of mastermind Shahnawaz, police to impose NSA after analysing the proofs

OpIndia Staff -

‘Frustrated with frequent fights’: Woman strangles mother to death after overdosing her with BP pills in Bengaluru, takes the body to police station in...

OpIndia Staff -

Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ bags nine nominations at British National Film Awards

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai Police book Actor Sahil Khan and six others for allegedly maligning the image of a business rival Manish Gandhi and his family

OpIndia Staff -

NIA arrests PFI weapons trainer Nossam Mohamed Yunus involved in the Nizamabad terror case, was living in Karnataka under fake identity

OpIndia Staff -

SC rejects plea to stop Mahapanchayat to be held by Hindu groups in Purola, PUCL had written a letter to CJI too: Dangerous antecedents...

OpIndia Staff -

MP: Married Hindu woman dies after consuming acid as one Zakir harassed her to convert to Islam and marry him, threatened to rape her

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of film 72 Hoorain’s release, Twitter suspends co-producer Ashoke Pandit’s account after Islamists and Leftists mass report him

OpIndia Staff -

‘Is this where 85% deals are being orchestrated’: Opposition questions Congress after Randeep Singh Surjewala attends official meeting in Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,651FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com