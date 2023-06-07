In a recent incident in Ahmedabad, two persons from Nagaland, who ran a restaurant, were attacked in an area of Ahmedabad by local miscreants. According to the reports in the mainstream media, the attack allegedly took place just because they were outsiders and were selling non-veg. But the police investigation into this matter has revealed different things. The Ahmedabad police have cleared that the attack was not a hate crime but it was a business rivalry that caused the attack.

A report published on 6th June 2023 in Times of India was titled, “Two from Nagaland attacked for ‘selling northeastern food’ in Gujarat”. According to the report, the victim in this incident said, “There were about ten men who attacked us. They kept saying how could we sell non-vegetarian food items and northeastern food in a place like Gujarat which is dominated by Hindus.”

The Indian Express Gujarati also reported, ‘2 persons from Nagaland attacked with a baseball bat in Ahmedabad, one arrested’. “They (the attackers) said ‘Gujarat is a Hindu state and you are not even allowed to sell chicken’,” the report added.

According to The Indian Express report, Inspector J.B. Agrawat from Sola police station refuted the victim’s statements and claimed that the dispute stemmed from a professional rivalry rather than the reasons stated by the victim.

What is the case?

After acquiring an FIR related to the case, OpIndia examined it and conducted a telephonic conversation with Inspector J.B. Agrawat from Sola police station, where the incident was registered. This led to the revelation of the actual incident.

The ownership of the restaurant, known as ‘One Stop – Northeast Shop and Restaurant’ situated in the Chanakyapuri area of Ahmedabad, lies with Hiren Patel. However, the establishment is operated by two individuals from Nagaland named Rovimezzo Kehi and Mapuyangar Jamir.

On the evening of Sunday, June 4, 2023, at approximately 8:30 pm, a group of individuals arrived at the aforementioned restaurant and engaged in a heated argument concerning business-related matters. The complaint stated that there were around 10 to 12 people present in the crowd.

According to the police, the attackers were associated with a similar restaurant located nearby. Their contention was related to the fact that the targeted restaurant offered a particular type of meat as its speciality. The dispute primarily revolved around this matter.

Subsequently, a physical altercation broke out between the two parties involved. As a result, Rovimezzo Kehi sustained head injuries and was subsequently taken to Sola Civil Hospital, where he received four stitches on his head. Following the incident, both aggrieved parties approached Sheth Hiren Patel, engaged in a conversation, and later proceeded to file an official complaint at the Sola police station.

Mainstream media spread lies about this incident

During an exclusive conversation with OpIndia, Inspector JB Agrawat of Sola police station refuted the victim’s statements given to the media. He stated that their investigation determined the incident to be primarily driven by business rivalry and denied any involvement of hate crime.

Based on the filed complaint, the police have arrested one of the accused, identified as Pratik Dhobi. The authorities are currently conducting a search for two other suspects. It was further assured that the accused would face stringent action in accordance with the law.