On Sunday (June 18), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took suo motu cognisance of a viral video wherein minor children were seen pelting stones at the police in Junagadh city of Gujarat.

In its letter to the SP (Junagadh), NCPCR said, “It has been brought to the notice that a massive violence took place in Junagadh, Gujarat on 17th June 2023 after the Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued notice to a Mosque near Majewadi Gate for illegal encroachment.”

“Through the said video, it is evident that many minor children have been seen stoning…as part of the mob,” it noted. NCPRC pointed out that it is a prima facie violation of Section 75 and Section 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) writes to Junagadh SP and requests his offices to initiate necessary inquiry, appropriate and necessary action in Junagadh Violence in which minor children are made to be part of the violence activities: NCPCR https://t.co/2ezmjvKkb6 pic.twitter.com/sb01otgp7c — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act states –

Whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or wilfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental or physical suffering, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine of one lakh rupees or with both.

Similarly, Section 83(2) of the said legislation makes it clear –

Any adult or an adult group that uses children for illegal activities either individually or as a gang shall be liable for rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to a fine of five lakh rupees.

NCPRC has requested the Superintendent of Police (Junagadh) to initiate an inquiry into the matter and register a First Information Report (FIR) against those found violating the above-mentioned Sections. The Commission has also asked the police to submit a report within 7 days of receiving the letter.

Violent mob attacks police and sets vehicles on fire in Junagadh

On Friday (June 16), a mob comprising hundreds of people attacked a police post in Majievadi Chowk in the Junagadh district of Gujarat after a notice was issued to demolish an illegal dargah located near Uperkot Extension.

The angry mob vandalised public property and set fire to vehicles parked outside the police post. The mob pelted stones at the police personnel present there, leaving several police officers including Deputy SP and a woman PSI injured.

The visuals of the incident emerged online wherein it is seen that the large mob hurls stones at the police while officers try to bring the situation under control by using tear gas shells.

An additional police force was deployed and a lathi charge was done to control the violent mob. Several vehicles were burnt and multiple police personnel were injured.