Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNIA arrests PFI weapons trainer Nossam Mohamed Yunus involved in the Nizamabad terror case,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NIA arrests PFI weapons trainer Nossam Mohamed Yunus involved in the Nizamabad terror case, was living in Karnataka under fake identity

Nossam Mohamed Yunus from Nandya, had been evading law enforcement since the NIA conducted a search at his residence in September 2022

OpIndia Staff
nizamabad
Representational Image (Source: The Print)
12

On Tuesday, 14th June 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a master weapons trainer associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karnataka. This arrest is linked to the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case, which involves a criminal plot devised by PFI leaders and members to recruit and radicalize young Muslim individuals. The objective of this conspiracy was to provide arms training to these individuals, encouraging them to carry out terrorist activities and ultimately establish Islamic rule in India.

The arrested individual, identified as Nossam Mohamed Yunus from Nandyal, had been evading law enforcement since the NIA conducted a search at his residence in September 2022. Further investigations conducted by the NIA revealed that he had relocated his entire family from Andhra Pradesh and was residing in Karnataka under a false identity.

Yunus, a skilled weapons trainer, was actively involved in imparting weapons training to recruited individuals associated with the PFI in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. Additionally, he held the position of Physical Education Training State Coordinator for these two states in the Nizamabad PFI Case. With his arrest, NIA has once again exposed PFI’s radical plans to drive a communal wedge and use innocent Muslim youths to disturb and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country.

Telangana Police had initially registered an FIR in the case in July 2022 before NIA took over the case and re-registered it as (RC-03/2022/NIA/HYD). NIA has already filed two chargesheets against 16 accused persons in this case. PFI and its many affiliates were declared an ‘unlawful association’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in September 2022 after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

The Nizamabad terror conspiracy case

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Nizamabad police in Telangana arrested three Popular Front of India (PFI) members involved in training Muslim youths in anti-national activities. the three PFI members were nabbed from the residence of one Shadullah in the Gundaram area in Nizamabad town. The trio was residing in Nizamabad while posing as small-time labourers like wielding mechanics, but their prime objective was to identify gullible Muslim youths, radicalize them with Sharia law, and then recruit them for anti-national activities, according to Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju. These arrested accused were identified as Shaik Shadullah (40), Mohammad Imran (22) and Mohammad Abdul Mobin (27).

One of the accused admitted to the police during questioning that the PFI was seeking to indoctrinate the local Muslim youths with Sharia law and Islamic fundamentalism in order to recruit them into anti-national activities. He also admitted that the group had been conducting workshops to teach Muslims how to use deadly weapons and martial arts with the primary goal of recruiting them to wage jihad in the state.

The arrested also confessed that similar workshops regarding legal matters were being conducted along with physical training by PFI members in Nizamabad, Jagitial, Hyderabad, Nellore, Kurnool, and Kadapa.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Frustrated with frequent fights’: Woman strangles mother to death after overdosing her with BP pills in Bengaluru, takes the body to police station in...

OpIndia Staff -

Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ bags nine nominations at British National Film Awards

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai Police book Actor Sahil Khan and six others for allegedly maligning the image of a business rival Manish Gandhi and his family

OpIndia Staff -

SC rejects plea to stop Mahapanchayat to be held by Hindu groups in Purola, PUCL had written a letter to CJI too: Dangerous antecedents...

OpIndia Staff -

MP: Married Hindu woman dies after consuming acid as one Zakir harassed her to convert to Islam and marry him, threatened to rape her

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of film 72 Hoorain’s release, Twitter suspends co-producer Ashoke Pandit’s account after Islamists and Leftists mass report him

OpIndia Staff -

‘Is this where 85% deals are being orchestrated’: Opposition questions Congress after Randeep Singh Surjewala attends official meeting in Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -

Minority Affairs Ministry led by Smriti Irani scraps 58,456 infrastructure projects that were defunct since they were sanctioned by Congress govt in 2008-2009

OpIndia Staff -

As Hindus stand up for themselves after the recent Purola love jihad case Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind writes to Amit Shah playing the victim

OpIndia Staff -

As the court rejects petition to stop Purola Mahapanchayat, Uttarakhand CM and DGP assure action if anyone breaks the law

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,341FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com