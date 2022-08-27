Saturday, August 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: Home Ministry orders NIA probe into PFI module in Nizamabad where weapons training...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana: Home Ministry orders NIA probe into PFI module in Nizamabad where weapons training was provided in the name of karate classes

25 PFI members were allegedly involved in brainwashing around 200 Muslim youths in Nizamabad and training them weapons in the name of karate classes.

OpIndia Staff
PFI
PFI members were arrested in Nizamabad. Representational Image. Image Source: Hindu Post
3

On Saturday, 27th August 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Popular Front of India’s training module exposed in Nizamabad of Telangana where Muslim youths were being brainwashed and trained to use arms under the guise of karate classes.

It is alleged that 25 people associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), including karate instructor Abdul Qader, were involved in the conspiracy to give terror training to the youth. Nizamabad police had arrested five persons, including the karate instructor, in connection with the case. Over 200 youths received training in these classes.

According to a report by Jagran, a senior NIA official said, “Soon, an FIR will be registered under anti-terrorism sections in this case. The karate instructor was appointed by luring him with Rs 6 lakh. In Nizamabad, PFI people have trained 200 youths and were planning to open karate training centers in nearby districts under the same model.” It is also suspected that PFI received foreign funding in this case.

A senior NIA official, who is probing several cases registered against PFI in different parts of the country, said that the case of terrorist training under the guise of karate training has come to light for the first time. Under this, the youths who came to take karate training were given to read radical religious literature, so that hatred could be created in their minds against people of other religions. After that, they are trained in weapons in various ways instead of karate so that they can attack and kill people of other religions. The PFI wanted to use these youths to incite riots and attack people of other religions during that time.

On Wednesday, July 6, The Nizamabad police in Telangana apprehended three Popular Front of India (PFI) members involved in training the Muslim youths in anti-national activities. the three PFI members were nabbed from the residence of one Shadullah in the Gundaram area in Nizamabad town. The trio was residing in Nizamabad while posing as small-time laborers like wielding mechanics, but their prime objective was to identify gullible Muslim youths, radicalize them with Sharia law, and then recruit them for anti-national activities, according to Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju.

One of the accused admitted to the police during questioning that the PFI was seeking to indoctrinate the local Muslim youths with Sharia law and Islamic fundamentalism in order to recruit them into anti-national activities. He also admitted that the group had been conducting workshops to teach Muslims how to use deadly weapons and martial arts with the primary goal of recruiting them to wage jihad in the state.

The arrested also confessed that similar workshops regarding legal matters were being conducted along with physical training by PFI members in Nizamabad, Jagitial, Hyderabad, Nellore, Kurnool, and Kadapa.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sonali Phogat death case: PA Sudhir Sangwan forcibly made the deceased BJP leader drink from a bottle, new CCTV video appears

OpIndia Staff -

All preparations completed to bring down Supertech Twin Towers: All you need to know about the Supreme Court ordered demolition

OpIndia Staff -

Farooq Abdullah runs away from Times Now interview with Navika Kumar when asked about genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, accuses her of bias

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Communal tension in Kutch ahead of PM Modi’s visit as 20-year-old Hindu youth Paresh Rabari stabbed to death by Suleiman Sana in Bhuj

OpIndia Staff -

Islamists triggered after Grammy winner Ricky Kej shares video tour of Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya, says he can’t wait for the temple to...

OpIndia Staff -

Argentina expresses interest in buying Tejas fighter aircraft during EAM Jaishankar’s visit, bilateral trade in own currencies proposed

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi tops the list of fake universities in the UGC list, one of the fake universities even boasts of Arvind Kejriwal’s photo and signature...

OpIndia Staff -

How Dainik Bhaskar reached out to a Pakistani man who issued beheading threats to Gyanvapi case Hindu petitioner, only to whitewash him

OpIndia Staff -

Make in India: Luggage maker Samsonite to expand its Nashik plant to make India its largest manufacturing base

OpIndia Staff -

Meghalaya: Bangladeshi nationals, Misba Uddin and Badrul Alom, arrested along the Indo-Bangladesh border for aiding illegal infiltration

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,261FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com