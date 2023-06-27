On the 27th of June, while addressing the party workers in Bhopal, PM Modi dropped a major hint on UCC. Asserting that the country can’t function on two laws, PM Modi batted strongly in favour of UCC.

He said, “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics.”

Further, PM Modi also targeted opposition parties for not standing against discriminatory practices like Triple Talaq. PM Modi categorically stated that triple talaq does not only affect Muslim daughters but also damages the entire family.

Citing the example of several Muslim nations where Triple Talaq is banned, PM Modi questioned those who try to hail it as an inseparable tenet of Islam.

Now, this strong push for Uniform Civil Code and equal rights for Muslim women has heated the political landscape and badly rattled several politicians particularly Muslim leaders who try to champion the rights of Muslims.

Several opposition leaders have come out strongly against PM Modi’s remark, which apparently finds backing from the Constitution itself.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that by bringing UCC, PM Modi wants to strip the country of its pluralism and diversity. He even labeled it as Hindu Civil Code.

He said, “India’s PM considers India’s diversity & its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things. Will you strip the country of its pluralism & diversity in the name of a UCC? When he speaks of UCC, he is speaking of Hindu Civil Code. I challenge him – can he abolish Hindu Undivided Family? Go and tell the Sikhs in Punjab about UCC, see what will be the reaction there.”

Similarly, Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi claimed that all religions will oppose the interference in Shariat through UCC.

He said, “Modi Ji should also say that people of only one religion will live in this country. In our country, languages, culture, religion, etc change after going a few kilometers away, so do you want to destroy them all? Not only Muslims but people of all religions will oppose the interference in Shariat through #UCC whose religious laws you will interfere with.”

Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary INC, KC Venugopal claimed that by making remarks on UCC, PM Modi is only distracting people from major issues.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi claimed that only BJP does vote bank politics and this is an attempt to polarise on religious grounds.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, “Uniform Civil Code should be first introduced in the Hindu religion. Every person including SC/ST should be allowed to perform pooja in any temple in the country. We don’t want UCC only because the Constitution has given protection to every religion.”

Earlier this month, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organizations to examine the Uniform Civil Code, officials said on Wednesday.

The Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views. The 22nd Law Commission of India is, among other things examining the Uniform Civil Code on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice, they said.