Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, Sanjiv Bajaj has said that the company will soon give people an option to opt out of its spam calls, but those who choose to do so should not approach the company again for its services.

“You will see in three months’ time on our website and our web app, an option, you click it, and we will never bother you again. You have the right to be forgotten by us. But then make sure you never come back to us for our products and solutions,” he informed at an event.

“Because for the few thousand who do get bothered and I can understand that because they get so many calls and unfortunately a lot of those calls are not us. But if you ask me, ‘Can you tell me 100% sure’ I also can’t because there are so many numbers that they come from. But we want to give people the right to be forgotten by us as well,” he added.

However, the announcement didn’t go down well with the netizens who registered their displeasure on Twitter. One person remarked that he has never asked the company for a loan and never use Bajaj’s services again if they just stopped calling.

Sure, I’ll never ask & have never asked for loans from #BajajFinserv, but please for godsake- STOP those tele marketing calls -8 am in the morning, 10:30 PM in night & any other time in the day!! 🙏🙏 Damn irritating when you are in an urgent meeting or having food & call comes! https://t.co/Ncqn8yTqp3 — PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) June 8, 2023

Swathi Bellam stated that the company is giving loans and not alms to the people. She further continued that people don’t have to show “gratitude to your company for the pestering calls offering loans.”

@sanjivrbajaj you are giving loans to people and that is your business and you survive by giving us loans

You are not giving ALMS

So cut this crap as if people should be paying gratitude to your company and taking all those pestering calls 10 times daily offering loans… — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) June 8, 2023

Malini wondered why people had to wait for three months to stop getting calls from Bajaj Finance, and why the company wasn’t being penalized for its spam calls.

First, why should anyone register their number with Bajaj Finance to avoid their marketing calls? Is the govt’s DND registry not enough? If an individual does not want to be troubled by call centre calls the person will be penalised by Bajaj Finance? Is that what he is saying? https://t.co/aLxC2WkWvy — Malini (@malinibhupta) June 7, 2023

One user commented that “loans are not freebies” and he shouldn’t make it sound like “charity.”

Loans are not freebies sanjiv. You squeeze back nearly double from ppl. Your business runs on it. Don't make it sound like charity. — Madhubanti Chatterjee (মধুবন্তী চট্টোপাধ্যায়) (@MadhubantiChat3) June 7, 2023

Another user wrote that Sanjiv Bajaj is “clueless” and vowed never to use Bajaj Finance in the future.

I receive 3-4 calls from #Bajajfinance almost everyday.



Have never once used their services. Will never use them.



This CEO is as clueless as their telecallers. https://t.co/sMGxIVRc3Q — AKsQuest (@AKsQuest) June 8, 2023

Cogito equated Sanjiv Bajaj with Rahul Gandhi.

Sanjiv Bajaj: "We will harass with you phone calls with no care for your time or privacy but if you complain, we will blacklist you, deny loans at your time of need & exact our revenge".



Same entitlement as Rahul Gandhi, if you don't make vote me, I will set the nation on fire.… https://t.co/4Sjk8CDaGC — Cogito (@cogitoiam) June 7, 2023

An individual labelled the statement as “overconfidence and arrogance” and claimed that the company will go down in future.

OVER CONFIDENCE & ARROGANCE



Mark this statement as Downfall of this Company #BajajFinance https://t.co/l7Xw7LjmGa — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) June 7, 2023

Sanjiv Bajaj acknowledged that the present system might be problematic at times but emphasised the significance of outreach.”We issue 3 million loans a month and we get 1,500 complaints a quarter. No doubt, we have 1,500 people we have to solve for, to understand why they are getting bombarded, without 3 million people losing out on the opportunity to be financially included”, he said.

According to him, the lender presently receives 15% of its business as a result of telemarketing calls. This is a considerable sum, especially given that Bajaj Finance offers several small-ticket loans.

Loans marketed via phone calls are anticipated to account for less than 10% of Bajaj Finance’s total revenue. The company eventually hopes to reach a point where it will stop calling consumers to inquire about loans.