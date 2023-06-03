Two days ago, a Christian youth was handed down a death sentence on a blasphemy charge by a district and sessions court of Bahawalpur in Pakistan. A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed. The accused is identified as a 19-year-old boy named Noman Masih, a resident of Islami Colony Bahawalpur, around 400 kilometres from Lahore.

A complaint was filed against Nauman Masih in 2019 under section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and he was taken into custody by the Baghdadul Jadeed police. He was charged with establishing a WhatsApp group and disseminating blasphemous content critical of religious figures. Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafeezur Rehman Khan heard the case. Witnesses and forensic evidence were reportedly provided in the court.

“The prosecutors presented the forensic record of Masih’s cellphone which proved that he shared the blasphemous content through WhatsApp. Besides some witnesses were also presented in the court,” a court official informed.

The mobile phone the offender used to manage the WhatsApp group and distribute the offensive content was also found by the police investigators. He will serve additional six months in prison if is unable to pay the fine of Rs 20,000. He has already spent four years behind bars after his arrest.

Noman Masih was accused of blasphemy for allegedly carrying blasphemous images in his mobile phone, and the First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him under Section 295-C, which has a mandatory death sentence.

Whoever defiles the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) through words, either spoken or written, or by visible representation, or by any imputation, innuendo, or insinuation, directly or indirectly, shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to a fine, according to Section 295-C of the Islamic penal code in Pakistan.

Blasphemy is a crime that carries a death sentence in multiple Islamic countries, including Pakistan. Accusations of blasphemy are extremely sensitive in the country and even unverified claims incite crowds which result in severe violence and death. In many cases, those charged are murdered by throngs before the commencement of legal proceedings. The already marginalised minorities, particularly Hindus are the prime targets of such allegations.