Sunday, June 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAbout 298 Pakistanis dead after boat carrying illegal immigrants capsizes off the coast of...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

About 298 Pakistanis dead after boat carrying illegal immigrants capsizes off the coast of Greece: Details

According to Greek officials, the illegal immigrants sailed off from Tobruk in Libya, which has become one of the launching points for those planning to enter Europe illegally by sea.

OpIndia Staff
About 298 Pakistanis dead after boat carrying illegal immigrants capsizes off the coast of Greece: Details
Photo of the fishing boat before the accident, image via Hellenic Coast Guard/ Reuters
3

On Wednesday (June 14), an estimated 298 Pakistanis died after a fishing boat carrying illegal immigrants met with an accident about 80 km from the coastal town of Pylos in Greece.

As per reports, the ship was carrying 310 Pakistani nationals along with migrants from other countries. Meanwhile, the Pakistani embassy in Greece has confirmed that 12 of them were successfully rescued.

The local authorities have been able to recover the dead bodies of 78 Pakistanis. Reportedly, 130 illegal immigrants were from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

The matter came to light after a coast guard vessel rescued 104 victims of the shipwreck and sailed into the city of Kalamata. At this point, it remains unclear as to how many people were aboard the fishing boat.

While speaking about the matter, coast guard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou said, “It was a fishing boat packed with people who refused our assistance because they wanted to go to Italy…We stayed beside it in case it needed our assistance which they had refused.”

According to Greek officials, the illegal immigrants sailed off from Tobruk in Libya, which has become one of the launching points for those planning to enter Europe illegally by sea. Reportedly, Greece has become one of the primary routes for migrants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East to enter the European Union.

In a tweet, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate ferry disaster in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece.”

He added, “Our Embassy in Athens has identified 12 Pakistanis rescued by Hellenic Coast Guard. The Embassy is in contact with the Greek authorities for further updates.”

It has now come to light that Pakistani nationals were forced to travel below the deck of the fishing boat, which worsened their chances of survival in the event of a capsize. They were also maltreated by the crew members of the vessel.

Eight Pakistani nationals arrested in Greece for plotting terror attacks

Eight Pakistan nationals have been arrested in Greece for plotting terror attacks, according to unconfirmed reports, Greek City Times reported. The arrests have once again brought the spotlight back on Pakistan which has been the main spreader of jihadist terrorism across the globe.

According to, Greek City Times, Pakistan-origin terrorists have been at the forefront of executing this form of terrorism. In another incident of Pakistan-origin terrorists planning a terror attack on European soil, Greek police arrested two Pakistani nationals in March 2023 who were allegedly planning mass-casualty terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in the country. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched terms298 Pakistanis dead, pakistanis greece illegal immigrants, greece migrant boat die
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Existence of Hindu on Hindu crimes can not be an excuse for justifying hate crimes like Love Jihad

Sachin R -
On the face of it, it is true. Of course, Hindu men commit crimes against Hindu women, just like Muslim men commit crimes against Muslim women, Sikh men against Sikh women, Christian men against Christian women and so on. These crimes are of diverse nature, some very serious.
Opinions

Why I oppose the premise that offending dialogues in Adipurush were meant to educate our children about Prabhu Shri Ram: This is not what...

Akshay Gandhi -
Cinema is a great medium to break down our complex culture and carry out a message to the world. Hindus hoped Adipurush would do just that. I have not seen the movie but I see that we as Hindus face a double-edged sword.

Minor children were a part of the mob pelting stones: NCPCR takes cognisance of the viral video of Junagadh violence

40 years since Iran executed 10 Baha’i women for refusing to denounce their religion, their spirit continues to haunt the Islamic Republic and inspire...

Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries calls for a bandh on June 22 against abrupt price hike in electricity charges

‘Erroneous interpretation of information collected under RTI’ – RBI dismisses claims of missing notes

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,649FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com