Thursday, June 22, 2023
“May Allah guide you to convert”: Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali grills actor Sunita Marshall on her religion, draws flak

Sunita Marshall is a Pakistani model/actor of the Christian faith and is married to Pakistani model/actor Hassan Ahmed who is a Muslim.

Pak YouTuber's open call for conversion
Pakistani model/actor Sunita Marshall (L) and YouTuber Nadir Ali (R). (Source: The News International)
17

Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali’s recent interview has sparked a row on social media. The YouTuber, while interviewing Pakistani actor Sunita Marshall, kept pestering her with questions of conversion. At one point he also said, “May Allah give her the guidance to accept Islam.”

Ali’s first question to Sunita was about which religion her children follow. To this, she replied, “Islam”. The YouTuber then asks Sunita, “So what is your plan then…in future..(to convert)?”

Sunita, visibly uncomfortable about the direction of the conversation, answered with a clear no. “I don’t have any such plan at least not for now. Neither do I have any pressure from Hassan’s side or from his family. There are often such comments (suggesting conversion) on Instagram but those have not affected me.”

Ali doesn’t stop there. He goes on to repeat his question asking if any of Sunita’s in-laws ever ask her to convert. Sunita again replies in the negative. And then Ali says “May Allah give her the guidance to accept Islam.”

Sunita finally told Ali, “If one really wants to (convert) then it better be from the heart or else better to not (convert) at all.”

Throughout the duration of the questions on Islam and conversion, Sunita Marshall can be seen visibly feeling awkward.

Backlash on social media against Nadir Ali

Many of his viewers on YouTube hit out at Nadir Ali for his targeted questions on conversion.

A viewer @mohsinmahesar8407 wrote, “Faith is very personal, you cannot force someone to accept any religion. Being a Muslim I am very happy to see Sunita defending her religion and respecting her husband’s and in-laws’ religion.”

Twitterati too have expressed outrage over the interview and the line of questioning.

Earlier in March, Nadi Ali shared another video wherein he openly denied the persecution of Hindu minorities in Pakistan and said that the reason for the decrease in the percentage of the Hindu population in Pakistan is that “Allah is guiding them to Islam”.

Hindu, Sikh, and Christian girls, as young as 9 years old in Pakistan have been abducted, raped, converted, and married to their rapists. Mass conversions are rampant in Sindh. The perpetrators generally go scot-free.

