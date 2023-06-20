PM Modi joins the league of Nelson Mandela by addressing US Congress twice: Here are the details on how this visit by PM Modi is different and his schedule

On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his five-day visit to the United States and Egypt. The US visit is PM Modi’s first state visit to the US on an invitation by President Joe Biden. A state dinner is scheduled for India’s PM on June 22 at the White House, where President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be the hosts.

Though PM Modi has visited the US multiple times since he took charge of the office in May 2014, this is his first “official state visit”. For those unaware, a state visit is considered the highest expression of a friendly bilateral relationship between two countries. It is a formal visit by the head of state of a country at the invitation of the head of state of the other country. Though it is an official visit, a state visit has more ceremonial events scheduled, for example, a dinner hosted by the head of the host state.

On May 10, the White House released an official statement in which it was mentioned that the President and the First Lady would host PM Modi for a state dinner during his official state visit to the US. The statement read, “Official State Visit to the United States, which will be a state dinner, on June 22, 2023.

State Dinner is planned months in advance. The White House generally takes around six months to plan and prepare for such events for closest friends and allies. The menu of these dinners features the culinary traditions of the guest of honour with “An American Twist”.

PM Modi speaks on the importance of the visit

In an official statement, Prime Minister Modi said that this special invitation is a “reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.”

Speaking on the International Yoga Day event, he said, "I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India's proposal in December 2014 to recognise an International Day of Yoga."

Speaking on the International Yoga Day event, he said, “I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India’s proposal in December 2014 to recognise an International Day of Yoga.”

Furthermore, at the state dinner hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, he said, “I will also have the pleasure of joining President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with a number of dignitaries.”

PM Modi added, “India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. The USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.”

PM Modi’s itinerary

June 21 – On the first day, the PM will lead an International Yoga Day event at the United Nations Secretariat in New York City. Top Indian Americans will attend the event.

June 22 – PM Modi will visit Washington on the second day for the official state visit to the White House. On this day, he will also address a US Congress joint session. This is the second address to the US Congress by PM Modi, making him the first Indian leader to do so. Last time he addressed US Congress in June 2016.

June 23 – On the third day of his visit to the US, PM Modi will attend a lunch hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Later, he will address an event organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum that top business leaders and CEOs will attend. After the event, he will attend a mega event at Ronald Reagan Centre and International Trade Centre in Washington, where Indian Diaspora will meet him.

Speaking on the importance of the trip, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the visit signifies the “highest level of honour”, and it has happened only twice in the history of India. He said, “No Indian prime minister has addressed it twice. So, it will be the first time. World over also, very few people have done that… Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela. So, there are very few people who have addressed the US Congress twice. That’s why its importance is huge.”

Speaking on the importance of the trip, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the visit signifies the "highest level of honour", and it has happened only twice in the history of India. He said, "No Indian prime minister has addressed it twice. So, it will be the first time. World over also, very few people have done that… Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela. So, there are very few people who have addressed the US Congress twice. That's why its importance is huge."

Before PM Modi, only former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in June 1963 and former prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009 were invited to the US for a state visit.