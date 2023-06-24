On Friday (local time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his goodbye speech to the Indian diaspora at an event, which was held at the Ronald Regan Centre in Washington DC.

The invite-only event, organised by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF), also marked the end of PM Modi’s 3-day State visit to the United States.

During his speech, the Indian Prime Minister said, “The amount of love I am getting in the US is wonderful, all the credit goes to the people of this country. President Biden and I had a lot of discussions in the last 3 days…He has always tried to take the India-US partnership to another level.”

He pointed out that the India-US relationship has become stronger over the years with strong defence cooperation, transfers of technology and increased cooperation on strategic issues.

He said that the US State Department was working on a pilot programme wherein Indians working in the US on H-1B visas do not need to leave the country to renew them.

“America’s new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself,” the Indian Prime Minster added.

PM Modi on return of antiquities

He stated that more than 100 artefacts that were stolen and smuggled from India to the United States will be returned to the country.

PM Modi added, “I am happy that the American government has decided to return more than 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us. These antiquities had reached the international markets. I express my gratitude to the American government for this”

He also lauded India’s digital revolution. “Hundreds of years of colonisation had taken this belief away from us,” the Indian Prime Minister emphasised.

PM Modi urges entrepreneurs to ‘Invest in India’

He also urged entrepreneurs in the United States to invest in India. PM Modi informed, “During my visit, companies like Google Micron, Applied Materials and others have announced to make huge investments in India.”

He added, “India is the mother of democracy and America is the champion of advanced democracy – our biggest trading partner and export destination – but the real potential of the bilateral relation is yet to come out.”

“Technology handshake held at the White House today is a direct message to the companies, businesses, manufacturers and innovators of both the countries – This is the moment. India & US Governments have done the groundwork for you. But now, the responsibility to grow on this ground is yours,” PM Modi concluded.