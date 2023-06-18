The iconic Jain temple in Shima, Himachal Pradesh, has prohibited devotees, both men and women, from wearing revealing clothes, including shorts, mini skirts etc while visiting. A board with the order of the Digambar Jain Sabha is now placed in front of the holy place. According to the temple administration, this action was taken to preserve the tradition and culture of the place.

The regulation is reportedly ordered by the temple situated in the Middle Bazar of Shimla. There is an appeal for attention with Jai Jinendra at the top of the board. “All men and women are requested to come to the temple in decent clothes. Those wearing short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans, frock, and three-quarter jeans among other outfits, please cooperate by visiting from outside only.” Shri Digambar Jain Sabha Shimla is listed as the signatory below.

Sanjay Jain, the temple priest, discussed the guideline with the media. People, he asserted, are losing touch with their cultural heritage. He stated that women not covering their heads is an example of this. He charged that numerous men have entered the temple without permission, and such behaviour, in his opinion, hurt the religious sentiments of the believers. He has also provided guidance to the followers on how to perform the darshan with devotion in mind.

Sanjay Jain pointed out that problem of entering the temple in inappropriate attire is not only restricted to Shimla but it is a problem in the entire country. He further continued that prayer for world peace and prosperity is held within the temple and hence decorum should be observed. He insisted on modest clothes in every sacred Sanatani place. Notably, last month Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of females wearing shorts to temples and advised them to dress properly.

A proper dress code is in place for several of the temples in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Last week, the same was introduced at the Ashok Nagar Temple in Madhya Pradesh.