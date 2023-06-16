In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated blockbuster movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has been unexpectedly removed from cinema listings in over a dozen Muslim-majority countries. The decision appears to be linked to a transgender poster that briefly appears in the background of one frame, which has sparked controversy and led to the film’s withdrawal. Empire Entertainment, the Middle East distributor for the animated Sony Pictures film, has not provided any official explanation for this move despite multiple inquiries.

The movie was released in the US, India, and several other countries on June 2, and was scheduled to open in several Arab countries on June 22.

Although no explicit bans on the film have been announced, it is evident that “Across the Spider-Verse” will not be screened in several Muslim countries. According to reports, a source close to the film, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that the United Arab Emirates, known for its strict censorship of movies targeting children and younger viewers, does not anticipate the film’s release.

Furthermore, the official Saudi Cinema Twitter account posted a statement along with a movie poster, affirming that the organization will not approve any film that violates the nation’s media content regulations or fails to comply with required amendments by production companies.

The Twitter handle of Saudi Cinema posted, “Out of our keenness on the safety of the content shown in cinemas, and our responsibility towards the viewers, we would like to point out that we will not permit or license any film that contradicts the content controls in force in the media system and it’s implementing regulations unless the production companies commit to implementing the required amendments.”

من حرصنا على سلامة المحتوى المعروض في صالات السينما، ومسؤوليتنا تجاه المشاهدين، نود التنويه بأننا لن نقوم بفسح وإجازة أي فيلم يتعارض مع ضوابط المحتوى المعمول بها في نظام الإعلام #المرئي_والمسموع ولائحته التنفيذية، ما لم تلتزم شركات الإنتاج بتنفيذ التعديلات المطلوبة. https://t.co/BVCBvN9SHV — السينما السعودية (@alcinema_sa) June 13, 2023

The decision to pull the movie from theatres came just days before its scheduled release on June 22, in time for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Initial listings included countries such as Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Egypt, but the film was quietly removed from their cinema programs without any official reasons provided. The inclusion of a brief transgender reference in the film may have caused offence in Arab countries where Islamic law, or Sharia, and societal norms consider homosexuality and transgender identity as contrary to religious beliefs.

The controversial scene in question depicts a transgender flag bearing the message “Protect Trans Kids,” displayed in the room of Gwen Stacy, a spider superhero voiced by actress Hailee Steinfeld.

It is worth noting that the UAE, known for its modern metropolis Dubai and iconic skyscrapers, has not officially banned the film. The federation of seven sheikhdoms had previously announced an end to film censorship in an effort to promote itself as a liberal and cosmopolitan destination. However, the UAE has occasionally chosen to withhold specific movies from its theatres.

Emaar Entertainment, the parent company of major UAE cinema company Reel Cinemas, confirmed that they will not be screening “Across the Spider-Verse.” The decision was attributed to Empire Entertainment, the exclusive theatrical distributor for Sony Pictures movies in the Middle East. Multiple attempts to reach Empire Entertainment, the UAE Ministry of Youth and Culture, and the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for comment were unsuccessful.

This incident recalls a similar occurrence last year when Disney’s “Lightyear” faced bans in thirteen Muslim-majority countries due to a scene featuring a lesbian kiss. Although the scene had been initially removed from the film, it was later restored following protests by Pixar employees against Disney’s response to a controversial legislation in Florida dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a computer-animated movie featuring the Marvel character Spiderman. The prequel to “Across the Spider-Verse,” titled “Into the Spider-Verse,” enjoyed a successful run in the region upon its release in 2018. The film “Across the Spider-Verse” serves as the second instalment in a trilogy, with the final chapter set to release in regional cinemas next year.