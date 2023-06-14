Uttarakhand is in unrest over the increasing incidents of love jihad. In such a situation, another case of pressuring a girl to convert and marry has come to light from the capital Dehradun. The accused is the brother of the victim girl’s friend. A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim.

A case has been filed in the Doiwala region of Dehradun regarding the alleged forced conversion and coerced marriage of a young woman. The individuals accused in the case are Armaan Ansari and his sister Tamanna. They have been charged under multiple sections, including the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act.

Uttarakhand | In the Doiwala area of ​​the Dehradun district, another case has come to light where a man of a particular community was forcing a Hindu girl into religious conversion and marriage. Case registered against accused Armaan Ansari, his sister Tamanna and his mother,… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2023

The police have detained the accused Arman Ansari and are interrogating him. Station House Officer Rajesh Sah said that the sister and mother of the accused were also pressuring the victim to change her religion and get married. Both of them also forced the victim to have physical relations with the accused by saying that Islam is better.

The victim and a girl named Tamanna were classmates, which led to the development of their friendship. As a result, the victim started visiting Tamanna’s residence in Keshavpuri Basti. It was during this period that Tamanna introduced the victim to her brother, Arman Ansari, and they subsequently began interacting with each other.

According to the victim’s complaint, soon after their friendship began, Armaan Ansari started exerting pressure on her to engage in intimate relations. When the victim declined, he then began pressuring her to undergo religious conversion and marry him. The victim further stated that the accused was accompanied by his mother and sister during these incidents.

On the other hand, the police are conducting an investigation into the alleged case of religious conversion involving a Hindu youth in Bullawala, Doiwala. As part of their investigation, the police sent the mobile phone and laptop of the young man to the laboratory for examination. Given the youth’s unstable mental condition, he has been admitted to the hospital for necessary treatment. The police plan to conduct their interrogation once his health condition improves.