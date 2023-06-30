In the ongoing Chidambaram Temple controversy, it has come to the fore that a female police officer allegedly pushed a Dikshitar, tore his clothes, and cut the Poonool/Janeu he was wearing on June 27th. The allegation has been leveled by the said Dikshitar’s wife during a press conference of the Temple authorities.

The wife of the assaulted Dikshitar voiced her dismay at seeing her husband in such a defenseless state in a video going viral online. She stated that he was dizzy and had to be taken to the hospital.

“He was feeling dizzy and was about to fall down. His Poonool was cut, and his veshti was pulled,” the Dikshitar’s wife said.

“They cut his Poonool (sacred thread). How can they do that?” she asked.

She emphasized the violation of personal space, saying, “If you are a female, what right does one have to touch a male?” implying that one of the female officials had pushed the Dikshitar.

“If the roles had been reversed, the media would have pounced. Will you put this in the media now? I dare the female official who pushed my husband to show up before me. Whoever she is,” the Dikshitar’s wife reportedly said.

According to some Tamil media reports, the Dikshitar whose Poonool was allegedly cut has lodged a complaint at the city police station. In his complaint, he stated that on June 27th he was performing pooja at the temple in the evening when the HR&CE officials and the police entered the Kanagsabai. He alleged that the officials and the police including female officers interrupted his Pooja and attacked him, adding that he was pushed and his clothes were torn in such a manner that his Poonool was cut.

During a media interaction, the advocate representing the Dikshitars verified the authenticity of the incident.

“What is the need for carrying out an attack that results in the cutting off of the sacred thread? I leave it for the people to see,” advocate G Chandrashekhar reportedly said.

The issue regarding the Chidambaram Temple

Notably, on June 27, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department official Velvizhi, accompanied by two female police personnel, entered the Kanagasabai amidst resistance from Dikshithars and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters. The development came days after a controversy erupted claiming Pothu Dikshitars of Chidambaram Natarajar temple declined permission to devotees to offer prayers from Kanagasabai during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival. Pothu Dikshitars are the hereditary priests and custodians of Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Lord Nataraja Temple.

Notably, Deekshitars have been managing the temple for centuries. The temple has historically changed darshan timings and programs during festivals to ensure smooth management. The devotees and temple administration have been left confused and angered. Notably, Supreme Court has already ruled that the government cannot interfere in temple management. Despite the orders from the apex court, DMK continued to create controversy using HR&CE around the temple.

Controversies around Chidambaram Temple

On May 4, OpIndia reported that Tamil Nadu governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi exposed the shocking truth about how minor girls were forced to undergo the two-finger test, also known as the virginity test, by the state administration in an effort to defame the Podhu Dikshithars, in an explosive interview with the Times of India.

“Out of vengeance, government officers of the social welfare department lodged eight complaints of child marriage against the Podhu Dikshithars, that they were getting their underage children married, whereas there were no such marriages,” Governor Ravi said.