Man who claims to be a woman shows prosthetic breasts at the White House lawn during Pride celebration: Here is what the White House said banning “her”

OpIndia Staff
On June 13 (local time), a White House spokesperson said that the transgender influencer Rose Montoya had been banned from future events. The reaction from the White House came after Rose’s “inappropriate and disrespectful” video went viral on social media in which “she” was seen topless with two other transgenders. One of the persons in the video was “flaunting” surgery scars.

27-year-old Montaya, a man who claims as a woman, came forward after the video of ‘her’ cupping prosthetic breasts on the White House lawn during the Pride celebrations went viral. Rose claimed she had no intentions to be vulgar and wanted to “support” the other two transgenders. Rose also claimed it was legal to be topless in Washington, so no rules were broken.

However, the outrage over the video overpowered all the explanations. A White House spokesperson stated in this regard that Rose flouted basic etiquette and is “persona non grata” at future events. “This behaviour is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” the statement read.

The spokesperson added, “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Since the reports of them being banned from future events, Rose did not issue any statement.

Controversies around the Pride celebrations

The 2023 Pride celebrations at the White House were the biggest so far. Several controversies clouded the event. The critics said Biden disrespected the American Flag and violated the Flag Code by placing the Pride flag in the middle during the display. Furthermore, Biden said during his statement that he would bring legislation to curb bills and laws that ban LGBTQ books or aimed to stop drag shows at schools. Biden called such laws and rules a “threatening environment for LGBTQ people”.

